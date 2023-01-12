Dubai: You can now apply for a Golden Visa or complete any process related to Dubai residency permits through a video chat with an immigration agent or officer.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) introduced the new service on Wednesday, January 11 and it aims to complete immigration and residency services within five minutes through video chat.

You can request the video call through the GDRFA website - www.gdrfad.gov.ae, and it is accessible to anyone with a device that has a front camera or webcam.

So, whether you have a question about Dubai visas or want to issue a residence permit, here’s how you can talk to a GDRFA employee directly through video chat.

How do I sign up for a video call with GDRFA?

Registering for the video call is straightforward. Here are the steps you should follow:

1. First, visit the GDRFA website: https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en.

2. Next, click on the circular video icon on the bottom left of your screen.

Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: GDRFA Dubai website - www.gdrfad.gov.ae

3. You will then see a registration form pop up.

4. Enter your details:

• First name and last name

• Email address

• Mobile number

• Select an identity document: Enter your Emirates ID or passport number

5. Next, select the type of service:

• Financial

• Naturalisation matters

• Golden Visa

• Humanitarian

• Investigation

• Residence

• Establishment matters

• Legal advisory

6. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.



7. Next, you will be transferred to a different page on the GDRFA site, which is the waiting room.



8. Make sure your webcam and microphone are open. If not, you will receive a pop-up notification from your phone or computer to allow the GDRFA site to access your camera and microphone.

Once you have enabled access, a GDRFA agent will attend the call in a few minutes.



As reported by Gulf News, the service will enable customers to gradually complete all the services provided by GDRFA via the new video call service. This includes conducting follow-up transactions and uploading additional or missing documents through the chat box on the video call.

GDRFA video call service timings

Currently, the video chat will be open for users during official working hours from 7.30am to 6pm.



According to a GDRFA official, in the coming days, the service is expected to be open 24 hours.