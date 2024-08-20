Dubai: Looking to take your gaming career to the next level and become part of Dubai’s booming e-sports scene? If you are working in the gaming industry, you might be eligible for Dubai’s 10-year Golden Residency Visa.

Through the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 (DPG33), launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the emirate is offering a 10-year Golden Visa for gamers under the ‘culture and arts’ category. The visa allows you to live, work, and contribute to the city's booming e-sports scene.

To apply for the ‘Dubai Gaming Visa,’ you need to first apply for an ‘accreditation certificate’ issued by Dubai Culture. You can do that by following the steps below.

Important note: Conditions for the Dubai Gaming Visa - Obtaining approval or a permit from Dubai Culture is not a final approval. It is conditional and part of the necessary procedures to secure other approvals from local and federal authorities responsible for issuing the residency.

- Applicants must be at least 25 years old to apply.

- The Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 and Dubai Culture reserve the right to reject any application without providing a reason.

- Applications must be submitted personally by the applicant. Submissions from companies or service centres will not be accepted.



Source: DPG33 website - dubaigaming.gov.ae

Required documents

Copy of your passport (attached with residence permit and ID card, if available)

Your professional CV

Portfolio of highlights/ key video game industry work and projects from the past five years (if not included in the CV)

Cover letter

How to apply for the accreditation certificate

1. Visit this link - https://dubaigaming.gov.ae/gaming-residency/ and start filling out the Gaming Visa Request Form, with the following details:

a. Personal information

- Full name

- Gender

- Place of residence

- Nationality

- Passport number, passport issue and expiry date

- Residency - select your emirate from the drop-down menu. If you do not live in the UAE, select I am not a UAE resident and then select your country.

- Emirates ID

- Mobile number

- Email address

- Education level – select an option from the drop-down menu.

- Enter your current job.

- Select the cultural and creative field from the drop-down menu.

- Select the relevant option from these sub-categories: game producer, designer, developer, games publishing and operations, video games educator and animation and illustration.

Then, provide social media links to your profile. Fill at least one field, otherwise add in your Instagram profile link.

2. Career information

- Enter the following details:

- Years of experience

- Number of artistic works

- Number of artistic and creative participation

- Number of academic certifications

- Number of local and international memberships

- Number intellectual dissemination of creative works locally and internationally

3. Upload the required documents

- Passport copy

- Portfolio

- Resume

- Cover letter

- Employment letter

- Academic certificates

- Local and international memberships

4. Once that is complete, confirm the details in the application and click ‘Submit’. You will be notified by email on the status of your application.