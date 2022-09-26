According to DCT Abu Dhabi’s ‘endorsement rules’ for the application to be considered, you must provide three or more of the following:

a. A portfolio/CV of work showing your experience and achievements in your field of specialisation.

b. Clear examples of your artistic works or other evidence showing your experience and achievements in your field of specialisation.

c. Evidence that you have 10 or more years of experience in your field of specialty.

d. Evidence that you have carried out a creative/cultural activity that has been noted by critics, the media, or government or private institutions (either in the UAE or in another country).

e. Evidence that you have sponsorship or a grant in your field of specialisation.

f. Evidence that you have obtained an artistic, creative or cultural award/recognition/accreditation from an accredited or recognised body.

G. Evidence that you have produced artistic works that have been distributed locally or internationally.

h. Evidence that you are a member of an international or well-known organisation or association in your field of specialisation.

i. A Letter of Intent from an Abu Dhabi based company.