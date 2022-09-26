Dubai: If you are an artist or photographer looking to make the UAE your home, there is a specific long-term visa from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) that allows professionals to live and work in the UAE without a sponsor.
DCT Abu Dhabi launched the ‘Creative Visa’ initiative on February 14, 2021 for individuals in cultural fields and creative industries.
So, if you are interested in taking advantage of this visa option, here is all you need to know.
Who can apply for the Abu Dhabi Creative Visa?
Professionals in the following fields of creative work are eligible for the DCT Abu Dhabi Creative Visa:
• Visual Arts
• Publishing
• Performing Arts
• Design and Crafts
• Heritage
• Gaming and e-Sports
• Media
How to apply for the Abu Dhabi Creative Visa
Before you begin applying for a Creative Visa, you need to fill out an ‘endorsement for creatives’ form by DCT Abu Dhabi, according to the department’s call centre. In this application form you must provide your personal details and documents proving your specialisation and experience in the media, cultural, and creative industry. Here is how you can complete the first step towards getting the visa:
1. Visit https://endorsementform.adcreativevisa.gov.ae/. You will first be provided with a list of endorsement rules, which you need to read and understand before clicking on the ‘proceed’ button.
2. Fill out the following personal details:
• Full name
• Enter you email address
• Gender
• Nationality
• Passport details
• Date of birth
• Country of birth
• City
3. Next, enter details of your occupation and qualifications.
4. You will then be asked to fill in your visa information, including your UID number. This section is for current UAE residents only.
5. Next, the application form will ask you a few background questions, including any past criminal history, as well as details of family members you would like to sponsor if granted the long-term visa.
6. You will then be asked to fill in your residence address and details.
7. The next step is extremely important to complete accurately, as this is where you will need to upload the required documents proving your eligible as a candidate for the Creative Visa.
a. A portfolio/CV of work showing your experience and achievements in your field of specialisation.
b. Clear examples of your artistic works or other evidence showing your experience and achievements in your field of specialisation.
c. Evidence that you have 10 or more years of experience in your field of specialty.
d. Evidence that you have carried out a creative/cultural activity that has been noted by critics, the media, or government or private institutions (either in the UAE or in another country).
e. Evidence that you have sponsorship or a grant in your field of specialisation.
f. Evidence that you have obtained an artistic, creative or cultural award/recognition/accreditation from an accredited or recognised body.
G. Evidence that you have produced artistic works that have been distributed locally or internationally.
h. Evidence that you are a member of an international or well-known organisation or association in your field of specialisation.
i. A Letter of Intent from an Abu Dhabi based company.
8. Next upload your passport copy and a coloured passport photo with a white background.
9. Select the category under which you are applying for the visa:
• Visual Arts
• Publishing
• Performing Arts
• Design and Crafts
• Heritage
• Gaming and e-Sports• Media
10. Agree to the terms and conditions and enter your full name and date of the application.
11. Click the ‘submit’ button.
After you have successfully submitted the form, you will receive a confirmation email on your registered email address with the reference number and the status of your application.
What happens after the submitting the endorsement application?
Once the application is successfully submitted, it will be reviewed by the department. If it meets all the requirements, you will receive an update from DCT Abu Dhabi notifying you that the application is successful. The Department will then proceed to apply for your visa. However, the payment for the visa has to be made by the applicant.