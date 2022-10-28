Dubai: If you are planning to visit or relocate to the UAE, you may not need an establishment, individual, airline or hotel to sponsor the visa. With the UAE introducing new visa categories and updating its visa system from October 3, 2022, you can now consider any of the following residence and visit visa options, which you can apply for on your own:

1. Golden Visa

The Golden Residence is a 10-year residence visa which is granted to the following categories:

• Investors

- Public investment

- Real estate investment

• Entrepreneurs

- Owner of a registered successful startup

- Approved idea of a startup

- Previous founder of a successful startup that was sold inside or outside the UAE

• Exceptional Talents

- Culture & Art

- Digital Technology

- Inventors & Innovators

- Sports

- Other Vital Fields

• Scientists & Professionals

- Scientists

- Chief Executives and Senior Officials

- Science Professionals

- Engineering Professionals

- Scientists & Professionals

- Health Professionals

- Education Professionals

- Business and Administration Professionals

- Information Technology Professionals

- Legal, Social and Cultural Professional

• Outstanding Students & Graduates

- Best performing students in secondary schools

- Best graduates from UAE universities

- Graduates of the best 100 universities worldwide

• Humanitarian Pioneers

- Distinguished members of international and regional organisations

- Outstanding members of associations of public benefit

- Recipients of recognition awards in humanitarian fields

- Distinguished volunteers and sponsors of humanitarian efforts

• Frontline Heroes

- Frontline workers with extraordinary efforts in crisis like Covid-19 Pandemic

Benefits

Here are some of the benefits of the Golden Visa, including the fact that you can sponsor yourself:

- Renewable every 10 years.

- Duration of stay outside the UAE does not nullify the Golden Residence. Normally, staying outside the UAE for more than six months renders a residence visa invalid.

- No sponsor or employer required.

- Residence for family members including spouse and children with no age limit.

- No cap on maximum number of domestic helpers that can be sponsored.

- In the event of the death of the original holder of the Golden Residence, family members can stay in the UAE till the end of their residence permit.

- A special multiple-entry visa will be provided, which is valid for six months, to allow applicants to come to the UAE and complete the Golden Visa application process.

2. Residence visa

According to the announcement made by the UAE Cabinet the following residence visa categories do not need a local sponsor:

- Real Estate Owners’ Residence (Two years)

3. Green Visa

The five-year Green Visa for is available for the following categories:

3. Investors and partners

Applicants under all these categories can get the visa on self-sponsorship.

4. Five-year multiple entry tourist visa

You can get a five-year tourist visa to the UAE without the need for a sponsor, either. However, you do need to provide a copy of a health insurance valid in the UAE during your stay as well as a copy of your bank statement, with a balance of at least $4,000 (Dh14,692) or its equivalent in foreign currencies in the last six months.

5. Visit visa to visit relatives or friends

As per the announcement made by the UAE Cabinet on the new visas that have come into effect this month, people can apply for several visit visa categories, without the need for a local sponsor. This includes the visit visa to visit relatives and friends.

6. Jobseeker visa

The visit visa to explore job opportunities also does not require a local sponsor. You can apply for a two-month, three-month or four-month visa under this category. To know more about the cost and application process, click here.

7. Visit visa to explore business opportunities