Dubai: If your job allows you to work remotely and you want to use this option to live and work out of the UAE, there is good news – the UAE offers a specific visa for international workers, referred to as the virtual work visa.

If you apply for this visa, you will receive a one-year residency permit, so the visa has to be renewed each year.

If you are interested in applying, here’s how you can do so through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), the immigration authority that issues visas in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.

How do I apply for the virtual work visa?

Before you begin the application process, it is important to note that when you apply for this visa, you need to be within the UAE – whether on a tourist or visit visa, or already have a virtual work residency visa, which you wish to renew. If you are already in the UAE, follow these steps to apply for the visa through ICP:

1. Visit the ICP website – www.icp.gov.ae and under the ‘Services’ tab, click on ‘eChannels Residency & Citizenship’.

2. Next, you will find the option – ‘Virtual Work Residency Permit’, and click the ‘start service’ button. You will then be directed to an application form, where you will need to fill out the following details:

- Applicant information: In this section, you must enter your full name in English and Arabic. Once you enter your name in English, it will be automatically filled in Arabic by the system. You must also enter your email address and phone number.



- Personal information: Enter your nationality, date of birth, place of birth, religion and marital status. Under this section you must also enter your qualification, company name, profession and monthly income.



- Identification information: Enter your UID number, visa file number and identity number – this is optional.



- Passport information: Enter your passport details, such as the country that issued it, issue date and expiry.

3. After you have completed the form, click the ‘next’ button and upload the required documents.

4. Pay the application fee online via your debit or credit card.

5. After the application is submitted, you will receive a confirmation email, with your application’s progress and reference number. Once the application is approved by ICP, you will receive an electronic version of the virtual work visa in the form of a PDF file.

How much does the virtual work visa cost?

• Request fees – Dh100

• Issue fees Dh100

• E-service fees – Dh28

• ICP fees – Dh22

Total – Dh250

Required documents