Dubai: New Year’s Eve is just one day away, and local transportation and municipal authorities in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman have announced important updates to the public transport and public parking timings that you should keep in mind.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a detailed traffic plan , which included the extended public transport timings for December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023.

Public parking in Sharjah (which is normally paid on Sundays) will be free on New Year’s Eve, except for the ‘seven-day parking’ zones.

Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman have also extended the working hours for their public buses.

Here are all the details

Dubai

Dubai Bus

Sunday, January 1, 2023: 6am till 1am (the next day)

Intercity Bus Schedule

The following intercity routes from Dubai to other Emirates will continue to be in operation:

• E16 from Sabkha to Hatta

• E100 from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi

• E101 from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

• E102 from Ibn Battuta to Al Musaffah

• E201 from Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain

• E303 from Union Sharjah to Sharjah Al Jubail

• E306 from Al Ghubaiba to Sharjah, Al Jubail

• E307 from City Center Deira to Sharjah, Al Jubail

• E307A from Abu Hail to Sharjah, Al Jubail

• E315 from Etisalat to Sharjah, Al Muwailah

• E400 from Union to Ajman

• E411 from Etisalat to Ajman

• E700 from Union to Fujairah

Dubai Metro

On Saturday, December 32, 2023:

• Red Line Stations: 5am to 11.59pm

• Green Line Stations: 5am to 11.59pm

On Sunday, January 1, 2023:

• Red Line Stations: 12am to 11.59pm

• Green Line Stations: 12am to 11.59pm

RTA advised people to make sure that their Nol card has a balance of at least Dh15, to not face any delays while using public transport.

Dubai Tram

• On Saturday, December 32, 2023: 6am to 11.59pm

• On Sunday, January 1, 2023: 12am to 1am

The timings for the Metro feeder busses will coincide with the Metro timings.

Public Parking

All public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Abra schedule

On Saturday, December 31, 2022

• Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3): 10am to 8pm

• Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (CR4): 10am to 8pm

• Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5): 10am to 8pm

• Baniyas - Al Seef (CR6): 10am to 8pm

• Dubai Old Souq - Al Fahidi - Al Seef (CR7): 3pm to 7.30pm

• Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9): 4pm to 8pm

• Souk AL Marfa-Dubai old Souq(CR12): 4.20pm to 10.50pm

• Souk AL Marfa-Daira old Souq (CR13) 4.05pm to 11.35pm

• Al Jaddaf-DFC (BM2): 8am to 8pm and 12.35am (next day) – 2am

Dubai Marina (BM1): Marina Promonade - Marina Mall - Marina Walk - Marina Terrace



• Marina Mall - Marina Walk: 11am to 8pm

• Marine Promenade-Marina Mall: 1.55pm to 8pm

• Marina Terrace - Marina Walk: 2pm to 8pm

• Full Route: 4.50pm to 8pm

On Sunday, January 1, 2023:

• Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3): 11am to 11.35pm

• Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (CR4): 11am to 11.55pm

• Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CRS): 11am to 11.55pm

• Baniyas - Al Seef (CRO): 11am to 12am (next day)

• Dubai Old Souq - Al Fahidi - Al Seef (CR7): 3.10pm to 11.05pm

• Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9): 4pm to 11.35pm

• Souk AL Marfa-Dubai old Souq(CR12): 4.20pm to 10.50pm

• Souk AL Marfa-Daira old Souq (CR13): 4.05pm to 11.35pm

• Al Jaddaf-DFC (BM2): 11am to 10.50pm

• Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Station Roundtrips (TR6): 4pm to 11pm

Dubai Marina (BM1): Marina Promonade - Marina Mall - Marina Walk - Marina Terrace



• Marina Mall - Marina Walk: 12pm to 11.40pm

• Marina Promonade to Marina Mall: 1.33pm to 10.45pm

• Marina Terrace to Marina Walk: 2pm to 10.45 pm

• Full Route: 4.50pm to 10.30pm

Dubai Ferry

On Saturday, December 31, 2022:



• Al Ghubaiba - Marina Mall (FRI) or Vice Verse: 1pm

• Dubai Canal-Al Ghubaiba: 2.20pm

• Dubai Canal - Marina Mall: 1.50pm

• Bluewaters - Al Ghubaiba: 1.20pm

• Bluewaters - Marina Mall: 2.50pm

• AL Ghubaiba Roundtrips (FR3)

• Dubai Marina Roundtrips (FR4): 11.30am and 4.30pm and only two trips

• Souk AL Marfa - Al Ghubaiba (CR10): 6.15 pm to 9.45pm

On Sunday, January 1, 2023:



• Al Ghubaiba - Marina Mall (FR1) or Vise Versa – 1pm and 6pm

• Dubai Canal - Al Ghubaiba: 2.20pm and 7.20pm

• Dubai Canal - Marina Mall: 1.50pm and 6.50pm

• Bluewaters - Al Ghubaiba: 1.20pm to 6.20pm

• Bluewaters - Marina Mall: 2.50pm and 7.50pm

• AL Ghubaiba Roundtrips(FR3): 4.30pm for only one trip

• Dubai Marina Roundtrips (FR4): 4.30pm for only one trip

• Souk AL Marfa - AL Ghubaiba (CR10): 6.15pm to 9.45pm

Water Taxi

On Saturday, December 31, 2022;



• Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3): 4.15pm to 8pm



Reservations must be made before using the water taxi

On Sunday, January 1, 2023:



• Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3): 4.15pm to 11.45pm



Reservations must be made before using the water taxi.

Public Parking in Sharjah

Sharjah Municipality announced that public parking in the Emirates will be free on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

This does not include the seven-day paid public parking zones, which will have a yellow board with a blue sign underneath it, stating that parking is paid throughout the week in the area, including on public holidays.

Ajman

On Thursday, Ajman Transport Authority also announced that buses on internal routes within Ajman would continue to operate until after midnight, keeping in mind the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Ras Al Khaimah

Public buses within Ras Al Khaimah will also run on an extended schedule, operating until 2am on January 1, 2023.