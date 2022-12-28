Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, there a seven major spots to view the New Year's Eve fireworks. According to Abu Dhabi's official tourism website, visitabudhabi. ae. Most of these locations are free of cost and open to families and children.

1. Abu Dhabi Corniche

Viewing, the firework extravaganza on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, is free of cost. The 8km stretch includes a play area for children, cycling and pedestrian pathways, cafés and restaurants, and Corniche Beach.

The fireworks will start at midnight.

2. Yas Bay Waterfront

Ring in the New Year with two fireworks shows on Yas Bay Waterfront at 9pm and midnight. If you want front-row seats to the firework display, you can reserve a table in advance at one of the many high-end restaurants on the promenade.

The first firework show will be held at 9pm, and the second at 12am.

3. Al Maryah Island

Another firework that is free of cost is at Al Maryah Island. The firework display will entertain visitors for 10 minutes, starting at midnight.

4. Sheikh Zayed Festival

Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba plans to enter the New Year, breaking a world record for the largest fireworks show spanning 40 minutes, which will break three Guinness World Records.

Apart from record-breaking fireworks, there will also be a Drone Show, parades, a dancing fountain, and live music.

The celebrations will begin at 3pm, and the NYE fireworks will start at midnight, and according to visit.abudhabi.ae – you can view the fireworks for free.

5. Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain will also host an NYE firework display at midnight, and it is free.

6. Madinat Zayed

Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafrah region, known for its dramatic desert landscape, is also planning to host a fireworks display. The New Year's Eve celebration will start at midnight, and it is free of cost.

Apart from Madinat Zayed, New Year's Eve fireworks in the Al Dhafrah region, will be held in Tal Mor'eb in Liwa, Ghayathi, and Al Mirfa Beach.

7. Saadiyat Beach Club

If you are looking for a more upscale spot, Saadiyat Beach Club will be counting down to the new year with their own special fireworks display. However, you must reserve a table well in advance to get a spot.

The beach club will open up for the celebrations at 7.30pm, and the dinner package will cost Dh699 per adult.

Dubai

There are over 30 locations in Dubai, where fireworks will be organised, including iconic locations like Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame and other locations like golf clubs, beach strips and family friendly destinations.

Here are the locations:

1. Burj Khalifa

2. Dubai Frame

3. Bluewaters

4. The Beach, JBR

6. Burj Al Arab

According to the announcement made by the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) and Dubai Calendar, here are some other locations where fireworks will be organised.

Golf clubs

1. Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club

2. Emirates Golf Club

3. Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai

4. Arabian Ranches Golf Club

5. Topgolf Dubai

Clubs or parties:

6. Palm West Beach

7. Club Vista Mare

8. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

9. One & Only Royal Mirage

10. JA Beach Hotel — Jebel Ali

11. Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort

12. One & Only The Palm

13. Sofitel Dubai The Palm

14. Palazzo Versace Dubai

15. Park Hyatt Dubai

16. Bulgari Resort Dubai

17. Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach

Family friendly loactions

18. Dubai Creek

19. Al Seef

20. Global Village

21. Dubai Parks and Resorts

22. Dubai Festival City Mall

23. Town Square by Nshama

Resorts and camps

24. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and

25. Al Khayma Desert Camp.

Sharjah

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)'s family friendly destinations in coordination with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority have announced that fireworks will take place at the following locations:

1. Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah

Al Majaz Waterfront will have an 8-minute long firework display, lighting up the Khalid Lagoon. The destination will also have other shows organised from 7.45pm onwards on December 31, 2022.

You can also enjoy these fireworks from the Al Noor Island, which will have special arrangements for New Year’s Eve.

2. Khorfakkan beach

Khorfakkan beach will celebrate New Year's Eve with a countdown, with LED, fire and bubble shows starting from 7.45pm onwards for families and children.

Ajman

In an Instagram post, Ajman’s Department Of Tourism Development, also highlighted the fireworks display that is planned along the Ajman Corniche.

The show is expected to last for five minutes and is free to watch for all visitors.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah will be attempting to break the world record for the ‘Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’, and set a new world record for the ‘Largest Aerial Sentence Formed by Multirotors/Drones’. The display will cover a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village.

However, you will need to purchase a ticket for Dh10 for all adults, while children under 12 years old can enter for free.

Fujairah