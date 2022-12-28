Sharjah: Security and traffic management will be stepped up at venues celebrating New Year’s Eve in Sharjah, police said on Wednesday.
Police deployment will be beefed up for the fireworks display at Al Majaz waterfront and the musical event at Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre.
Sharjah Police, along with the Civil Defence Department, said authorities are taking all necessary steps to ensure safe movement of traffic and pedestrians during the celebrations and to respond to all emergencies. Police said patrols will be intensified across the emirate during New Year’s Eve celebrations to regulate traffic. There will also be maritime rescue patrols to monitor the beaches during the weekend holidays.
Police advisory
Sharjah Police also issued an advisory to the public to follow all precautionary measures during the celebrations while on the beaches, in the desert and at all other venues for celebrations and gatherings.
Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired a meeting to discuss Sharjah Police General Command’s readiness to ensure security and asmooth flow of traffic. Sharjah Police senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.
Brig Bin Amer stressed Sharjah Police’s readiness to welcome 2023 through a comprehensive security and traffic plan. He called on members of the public to cooperate with police personnel and adhere to traffic instructions, in order to avoid congestion and accidents.
Members of the public have also been advised to dial 999 only for emergencies and 901 for all non-emergencies and general inquires.