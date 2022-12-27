Dubai: Dubai is all set to welcome the New Year with dazzling fireworks displays in 30 locations across the city, headline concerts featuring superstars, a stellar entertainment line-up, family-friendly activities and spectacular drone shows. Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) and Dubai Calendar, the official guide for events in the city, have joined hands to provide a round-up of the best celebrations that make the city one of the world’s best destinations to ring in 2023.

Spectacular fireworks displays

Epic fireworks shows will take place throughout the city at a number of popular hotels, tourist destinations and public spaces. As the clock strikes midnight, the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, will present an awe-inspiring spectacle. In addition to this, an array of other well-known Dubai landmarks will be exhibiting their own displays to mark the occasion, including The Dubai Frame, Bluewaters, The Beach, JBR and Burj Al Arab.

Celebrations taking place in over 30 picturesque locations throughout Dubai include a breathtaking show at Atlantis, The Palm. The city’s golf courses will also be popular destinations to enjoy New Year’s Eve festivities. Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club, Emirates Golf Club, Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, Arabian Ranches Golf Club and Topgolf Dubai will be hosting a number of activities, parties and fireworks displays.

The New Year celebrations being held in the city are among the key #DubaiDestinations experiences that residents and visitors can enjoy amid the wonderful winter weather.

Dubai’s sandy beaches will also be part of the action, with iconic beachside destinations such as Palm West Beach and Club Vista Mare offering opportunities to partake in the seasonal festivities. Similarly, a host of Dubai’s best resorts will be hosting their own fireworks displays, events and parties to mark the coming of 2023. These include Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, One & Only Royal Mirage, JA Beach Hotel — Jebel Ali, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort, One & Only The Palm, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Park Hyatt Dubai, Bulgari Resort Dubai and Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach.

Families can choose from a number of destinations to enjoy colourful exhibitions and seasonal extravaganzas: Dubai Creek, Al Seef, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai Festival City Mall and Town Square by Nshama. Alternatively, families and groups of all ages can opt for a unique desert experience to ring in the New Year at the Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and Al Khayma Desert Camp.

Drone shows

Visitors and residents can also look forward to the DSF Drones Light Show at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, with shows at 8pm and 11pm. The free-to-watch performances involve hundreds of drones entertaining crowds with spectacular lights and displaying patterns and messages in the night-sky. Diners can pitch up for a front-row seat at the multitude of restaurants in the area.

Also lighting up the city is the Dubai Lights exhibition, with stunning artistic light installations from leading artists in this media on display at City Walk 2, The Pointe Nakheel Mall, and Dubai Design District.

Celebrity concerts

One of Australia’s most famous singers of all time, Kylie Minogue, is set to headline a concert at Atlantis, The Palm during the final hours of 2022. The theme for this year’s gala is A Night with the Stars and, apart from Minogue’s performance, the resort will provide a front-row seat to watch one of Dubai’s biggest fireworks displays as the clock strikes midnight. Multi-award-winning artist, Enrique Iglesias, will perform live at the trendy beachside spot, Naamos on 31 December. The celebrated singer will be joined by the well-known Cuban reggaeton duo Gente De Zona.

The biggest names from the Sudanese entertainment industry will be performing a musical extravaganza on 31 December featuring pop music queen Nada Al-Qalaa, hit maker Taha Suliman and Maghrebi pop band MarSimba.

New Year’s Eve at Burj Al Arab will provide visitors with a Michelin-starred dining experience and performances of ballads like Samba Belogo Motylka, Prityagenia Bolshe Net and Heaven by award-winning artist Valery Meladze. At the stroke of midnight, visitors can step out on the terrace for a panoramic view of the dazzling fireworks.

Russian boy band

The legendary Russian boy band Ivanushki International will be putting on a live act of their top tracks like Zolotye Oblaka and Beznadega Tochka Ru. New Year revellers can also head to The Theatre Dubai for the Big Art Festival’s exclusive gala dinner and festivities for the entire family.

The night will also see performances by Nigerian-Swedish artist Dr. Alban, Danish pop star Tomas Nevergreen, Dutch band Ten Sharp, Russian stand-up comedian Artur Pirozhkov, Illusionist Graf Voronin and TV presenter Pavel Volya. Visitors can also groove to DJ Zamir’s party hits and children can stay engaged with interactive games and activities.

Unique experiences