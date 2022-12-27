Dubai: New Year’s Eve celebrations in the UAE are extravagant and incredible, and this is peak season for visitors who come to Dubai to revel in the festivities. With over 10 fireworks displays and parties in every corner of the city, there are no holds barred when it comes to welcoming the New Year in style.

Given the demand, many of these parties and dinners can be very expensive, depending on the offer. Most dinner parties with a view of the fireworks go for more than Dh1,000 per person at the very least. If you would like a more purse-friendly celebration, which doesn’t compromise on the celebratory spirit, we have compiled some NYE parties that pack a punch but are more budget-friendly at less than Dh800 per person including food.

Fireworks views and parties

Road Al Murooj Downtown Dubai

Double Decker at this perfectly located hotel offers entrance to their NYE party for just Dh100. You will get one beverage, entry and views of the incredible fireworks at Burj Khalifa. Or you could splurge on the all-inclusive option, still under our Dh800 budget, for free-flowing beverages, canapes and treats along with a complimentary glass of bubbly to toast the New Year in style.

Cost: Dh100 (entry and one beverage), Dh369 for ladies and Dh399 for all-inclusive packages, Location: Downtown Dubai

Farzi Dubai

One of the most wallet-friendly dinners on this list, Farzi Dubai has a festive menu for guests who are looking for a non-traditional menu with Indian comfort food. And at the City Walk location, guests can view the Burj Khalifa’s incredible fireworks and light show from their alfresco terrace. The four-course set menu is available at their Mall of the Emirates location as well.

Cost: Dh179 per person, Location: City Walk (views), Mall of the Emirates

Motiongate Dubai NYE party

For a fun themed experience along with incredible fireworks, families could head to this park in Dubai Parks and Resorts. Annual pass holders can enjoy fireworks from a dedicated area at Riverland Park.

Cost: Dh330 for day pass, Dh395 for Gold Annual Pass, Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts will host two fireworks displays on December 31, at 7pm and 9pm.

Al Safadi

This Lebanese restaurant promises delicious food, live music, entertainment and views of the fireworks and the Pointe fountain show.

Cost: Dh500 per person (indoor) and Dh600 for outdoor seating, Location, The Pointe

The Tap House

The gastropub has two branches boastings views of two different fireworks for guests. One is in the centre of Downtown Dubai with great views of the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks while the other is a beachfront destination on Club Vista Mare with views of the Burj Al Arab fireworks. Doors open at 7pm.

Cost: Dh595 for house beverages, Dh695 for rose and bubbly, starts at Dh225 for kids aged nine years and below, Dh1500 for two in a private cabana on the beach, Location: Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai and Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah

Jun’s

For this budget, you can get partial views of the world’s tallest building, and the fireworks there, with their indoor package. You can choose from two North American Asian set menus inspired by Chef Kelvin Cheung’s ventures around the world.

Cost: Dh500 for food only (indoor and partial views), Dh700 for outdoor seating with partial views (food and Dh200 on beverages), Dh800 for food and beverages (indoor seating) Location: Downtown Dubai

If you don't want to spend money, you could get to the beaches close to the Burj Al Arab early — such as Kite Beach — to grab a prime, free spot to watch the festivities

24 restaurant

Head to Wyndham Residences The Palm to relive The Golden Ages, dressed in 60’s attire for a fun themed NYE celebration. All dine-in guests can enjoy live entertainment and beachfront access to watch the fireworks.

Cost: Dh499 with soft beverages and Dh699 with house beverages

Paros

Countdown to the end of 2022 with Mediterranean food, festive beverages, party favours and crackers at this restaurant, open from 7pm onwards. The venue overlooks the Dubai skyline, so you’re in for extravagant views of the sky lighting up at midnight.

Cost: Starts at Dh599, Location: Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Vista

A Dubai Festival City venue, Vista promises prime seats to the fireworks show along with a live DJ to dance your way into 2023.

Cost: Dh650 for indoor seating and Dh750 for outdoor seating, Location: Location: InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Dubai Festival City features a record-breaking laser and music show called IMAGINE.

Anise

With an international buffet dinner to celebrate New Year’s Eve, this location promises stunning views of the fireworks in the Dubai Festival City area. The destination also boasts the record-breaking IMAGINE show which you could enjoy on your visit.

Cost: Dh749 per person including beverages (indoor) and Dh949 for outdoor seating, Location: InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Lucia’s

This Italian restaurant completes its Giorno Rosso NYE Party with a Capri-inspired terrace that is the perfect vantage point to marvel at the Burj Khalifa fireworks ringing in 2023. The party will feature an Italian set menu and there will be live entertainment on the night Mr. T-Bone and Bandakadabra, followed by amazing acts by Anastasia McQueen, dance shows.

Cost: Dh750 per person (only food) Location: Address Sky View

Argentina Grill

This venue with authentic Argentinian fare offers guests views of the picture-perfect fireworks at Atlantis, The Palm and the Pointe Fountain.

Cost: Dh750 per person (indoor), Dh1700 (VIP tables outdoor), Location: The Pointe

Khyber

With a live DJ and North Indian menu, this restaurant is also one of the many promising diners the best seats to the Palm fireworks. Location: Dukes The Palm

Cost: Dh795 per person (soft beverage package), Location: Dukes The Palm

Mezza House

The Levantine restaurant in Downtown Dubai welcomes diners for a special New Year’s Eve set menu along with stunning unobstructed views of Burj Khalifa from its outdoor terrace. Their cheapest option at Jnaynet Mezza is perfect for this list, which offers outdoor seating and is a non-smoking option.

Cost: Dh800 per person (All you can eat set menu – non-smoking option), Location: Downtown Dubai

The Global Village is set to host seven fireworks shows on December 31.

Party into 2022 with good food and vibes

If you’re willing to forgo the view of the fireworks and the traffic that comes with these peak demand venues, try these NYE parties across Dubai.

OSH

Enjoy a unique NYE dinner at this contemporary Uzbek restaurant, while enjoying beautiful views of the Downtown skyline and the Burj Khalifa’s fireworks show.

Cost: Starting from Dh850 for package with view of the skyline (ground floor packages start at Dh650 per person), Location: La Mer

INTERSECT BY LEXUS, DIFC

Enjoy modern Japanese cuisine, creative and exotic beverages, Japanese Sencha green tea and specialty coffee while you tap your feet to smooth beats by DJ Hay van Sechie at this DIFC venue.

Cost: Dh425 for soft beverages, Dh650 for bubbly package, Location: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Sirocco

Another budget-friendly option, Sirocco offers a buffet, live-cooking stations and beverages. At midnight, the area will be lit up with fireworks but you need to step outside after your meal to get a view of this.

Cost: Dh299 per person including soft beverages, Dh399 for beverages including one bubbly to toast the new year, Dh125 for children aged 6-12 and free for children younger than 6, Location: Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City

Nonya

This restaurant offering delicacies from the Far East region features an 8-course menu and party fabours for diners looking to celebrate the advent of the new year.