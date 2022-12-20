The UAE is known for its incredible and extravagant NYE celebrations each year. With record-breaking fireworks display, delicious food and live entertainment, venues across the emirates go the extra mile to make the ultimate all-in-one package for celebration.

Given the offerings, NYE celebrations in the UAE also mean the chance to splurge and treat yourself to start the year off right. Packages could range from Dh200 to several thousands. We have compiled a list of venues offering celebration packages and fireworks views at various budgets.

NYE celebrations at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

From gala dinners and buffets to parties and after parties, the Hilton property in Ras Al Khaimah has something for every kind of reveler. To make the most of the night, book a table for the Vida New Year Gala – annual and signature Gala dinner. In true celebratory mode enjoy Latin vibes – with a live Columbian band, local artists and performers – ending the night and the year with a spectacular fireworks display. Your celebrations don’t have to end at midnight though – head to the Vida Rooftop for an after-party at Arriba rooftop bar.

The Vida Gala Dinner is priced at Dh750 for adults (food only), Dh1,050 (food and unlimited beverages) and Dh375 for children (aged 4 to 11). The dinner will start at 7pm on December 31, and continue until 1am on January 1, 2023.

If this is not your style, you could also try the resort’s many other options. Try Italian fare at Piaceri Da Gustare, Mediterranean tapas at Sol Bar, an extensive international buffet at The Kitchen, or a Levantine feast at Al Maeda. These set packages with beverages start at Dh295 for adults; and start at Dh150 for soft beverage packages for kids, teens or adults.

Cost: Dh750 per person at Vida Gala Dinner (food only); Varies for other restaurants on the property

Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach

End 2022 with a bang at the Around the World New Year Party at Infini Pool Lounge at this property. The venue is known for its stunning view of Ain Dubai. At the party on December 31 from 9pm to 2am, guests can indulge in a culinary tour around the world whilst enjoying the fantastic entertainment provided by DJ Leysan. The crescendo of the celebrations would be at midnight as you ring in 2023 with an incredible fireworks display.

The package offers guests the chance to party until midnight, with a stunning view of the fireworks display at 12am

Cost: Package with free-flowing bubbly at Dh2000 Where: Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

Lucia’s Dubai

This Italian restaurant completes its Giorno Rosso NYE Party with a Capri-inspired terrace that is the perfect vantage point to marvel at the Burj Khalifa fireworks ringing in 2023. The party will feature an Italian set menu and there will be live entertainment on the night Mr. T-Bone and Bandakadabra, followed by amazing acts by Anastasia McQueen, dance shows.

Cost: Dh750 per person (only food) Where: Address Sky View

French Riviera Beach, Dubai

Celebrate New Year’s Eve on the beachside with a South of France vibe and a perfect view of the NYE fireworks display. You can indulge in a six-course set menu and beverages, while enjoying live music from the violinist and saxophonist.

Cost: Dh5,000 per person Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr

Butcha Turkish Steakhouse, Dubai

For something that is family-friendly, and would fit a smaller budget, try the NYE offering at this Turkish steakhouse. The restaurant will be serving a four-course set menu inclusive of free-flowing soft and hot beverages from 9pm to midnight.

Cost: Adults - Dh445 (indoor), Dh545 (outdoor) and Dh695 (outdoor premium), Children (4-12 years old) – Dh150, Dh200 and Dh250 respectively Where: City Walk

Netsu NYE experience, Dubai

For a unique experience, head to Netsu for the custom of Ōmisoka, the traditional Japanese celebration held on the last day of the year. The Ōmisoka Experience comprises a lavish five-course sharing-style menu and free-flowing beverages throughout the night before moving to the club-inspired rooftop terrace to continue the celebrations in style. A live DJ and atmospheric lights will set the tone for the countdown to 2023, whilst unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks and the Dubai skyline will commemorate the experience.

Cost: Dh2,300 per adult, Dh1,000 per child aged older than 7 Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

Garage, W Abu Dhabi

W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island has got in store the B.I.Ggest countdown to 2023 with free access to W Lounge after-party as well. Kickoff the party at the B.I.G Gala with access to W Lounge's iconic after-brunch bash

Cost: Dh550 for soft beverages, unlimited bubbly and access to after-party Where: W Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Rove City Walk, Dubai

Enjoy the fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa from the clear vantage point offered by this property in City Walk at a more budget-friendly rate. With buffet style food and terrace seating with entertainment, this is a smart spot to ring in the 2023 without compromising on views or your wallet.

Cost: Dh499 for soft beverages and Dh699 for house beverages Where: City Walk Dubai

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

The NYE celebrations at this Abu Dhabi property are always extravagant and you can partake in the festivities on December 31. Begin the new year with the incredible fireworks display at the hotel and in the lead up to event, enjoy a ‘voyage with a spectacular famous buffet with dishes from around the world and live-cooking stations.’

Cost: Dh2,800 inclusive of bubbly Where: Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Take the New Year celebrations to the wee hours of the morning on January 1 at this Abu Dhabi hotel. Extraordinary live performances await guests from 6pm to 4am, including a performance by internationally acclaimed jazz star, Myles Sanko. This venue has something special for kids as well - dinner, magic shows, games, gifts, a disco and a cinematic experience.