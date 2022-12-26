Dubai abra – Burj Khalifa Fireworks

If you are planning to watch the fireworks at the Burj Khalifa, you can choose the option of booking a spot on the Dubai Abra service.

Abra Sation: Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station (The station is located in the Al Shindagah neighbourhood in Bur Dubai, and is a two-minute walk from the Al Ghubaiba Metro Station on the Green Line)



Departure time: 10pm (According to RTA, passengers must be at the station 30 minutes before departure.)



Arrival time: 1.30am



Viewing point: Dubai Design District Station, from where passengers will be able to view the Burj Khalifa fireworks.



Cost: Dh125 per person, free for children under two years old.



Route: The abra will take passengers along the Dubai Creek Side, covering Bur Dubai, Deira, Dubai Festival City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Design District.

How do I book a ticket?

You can call the RTA customer service centre on 800 9090 or send an email to marinebooking@rta.ae to book tickets.

Burj Al Arab and The Palm fireworks

If you want to enjoy the Burj Al Arab or The Palm fireworks instead, you have the option to take either the Dubai Abra, Water Taxi or the Dubai Ferry.

Marine Station: Dubai Marina Mall Marine Transport Station



Departure time: 10pm (Passengers must arrive 30 minutes before departure)



Arrival time: 1.30am.



Viewing point: Passengers will be able to view The Burj Al Arab and The Palm fireworks from the Sofitel Resort Palm Station.



Route: The route will take passengers along the Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina, Al Sufuoh and The Palm.

How to get to the Dubai Marina Mall marine station

If you are planning to take public transport to get to the marine station, you can take the Metro Red Line to the Sobha Realty Metro Station in Dubai Marina. From there, you can take the Dubai Tram to the Marina Towers Tram Station. You can then walk towards the Dubai Marina Mall Marine Transport Station, which will take around five minutes.

Cost:

The cost will vary, depending on which marine transport option you choose.

Dubai Ferry



• Dh300 per person – for a silver class ticket.



• Dh450 per person – for a gold class ticket.



Children between the ages of two to 10 years will get a 50 per cent discount; children under two years do not need a ticket.

Water Taxi



• Dh125 per person, free for children under two.



You can also book the whole Water Taxi for Dh3,000.

Dubai Abra



• Dh125 per person, free for children under two.

How to get to the Dubai Marina Mall marine station

If you are planning to take public transport to get to the marine station, you can take the Metro Red Line to the Sobha Realty Metro Station in Dubai Marina. From there, you can take the Dubai Tram to the Marina Towers Tram Station. You can then walk towards the Dubai Marina Mall Marine Transport Station, which will take around five minutes.

How can I book a ticket?