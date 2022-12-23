Abu Dhabi: The Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently being held at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi till March 18, 2023, is lining up a series of international folkloric and artistic events to welcome 2023 during its New Year’s celebrations.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival grounds will be hosting various events, headlined by the largest fireworks display that will last for 40 minutes. The display is aiming to set three new Guinness World Records in terms of duration, volume and formation.
3,000 drones
On December 31, the Festival’s gates will open from 3pm to 2am (of the following day) welcoming visitors with the Festival message, ‘Hayakum’. A “record-breaking” drone show, said to be the first of its kind in the region, featuring more than 3,000 drones will also welcome the New Year.
The celebrations also include various activities at the Heritage Village, which represents an art exhibition that showcases the UAE’s heritage through a replica of the four main environments where the Emirati civilisation settled and flourished: the marine environment, the desert environment, the mountain environment, and the agricultural environment.
The celebrations will include special activities for children, ranging from plays and circus performances that will be held at the Children’s Theater, as well as fun games at Fun Fair City, sports activities by Al Forsan International Sports Resort, and many other activities from 3pm until 2am.
Global Parade
The Global Civilisation Parade includes more than 27 countries from all over the world will be welcoming the New Year through carnival shows, international folkloric performances and cultural shows that will roam the Festival grounds and other pavilions.
Visitors of the Festival can roam around the many different pavilions to experience the cultural heritage of participating countries such as dances and live music shows on the theaters that are distributed across the pavilions. In addition to the Emirati traditional shows such as Al Yola and Al Razfa that are performed by Emirati performers, the visitors are offered an interactive experience full of fun and entertainment.