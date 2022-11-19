Abu Dhabi: A drone show and fireworks display marked the opening of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi emirate on Friday.
The leisure and entertainment event, which is named in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, will run till March 18, 2023, with a range of activities, traditional displays, and entertainment options available for the community.
The festival has become a popular annual event in the capital. This year, more than 4,000 events are scheduled, in addition to 750 performances, over the festival’s four-month run.
As in previous years, there is a firm focus on Emirati culture and heritage, and a union parage and National Day celebrations are expected to become some of the most attended events. The massive central fountain also continues to mesmerize visitors with its light and water show.
Tickets and transport
Tickets continue to be priced at Dh5 as in previous years, with free entry for children aged below three years, and individuals over 60 years of age.
The emirate’s public transport regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) is also providing free bus rides to and from the festival. The route to the festival venue starts at the main bus station in the capital and head to the Co-Operative Society Supermarket in Rabdan, then the Baniyas Court parking lot, and finally to the festival venue at Al Wathba.