Dubai: Did you spot mysterious lights streaking across Dubai’s night skies recently? No, they were not shooting stars or comets, it was Dubai breaking yet another world record.
Many residents living in and around Dubai Marina noticed the displays, and shared videos on social media wondering what they were. Puzzled stargazers discussed whether they were looking at a meteor showers or some space junk returning to the Earth.
A video shared on Twitter by the Government of Dubai Media Office, just clarified what the mysterious lights were. It was Skydive Dubai setting another Guinness World Record for the highest altitude skydiving fireworks display.
“Over the last few weeks, highly-skilled skydivers shot across Dubai’s night sky, with pyrotechnic displays,” the @DXBMediaOffice video said. The record was made at a staggering height of 5,150 meters above the ground.
This is not the first time that Skydivers from SkyDubai have broken the record. On December 31, 2019, a similar show was put up by the skydivers right before the New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacle.
They made a similar record in 2021 at Global Village, when 20 skydivers jumped from an altitude of more than 15,000 feet.