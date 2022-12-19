Dubai: You can ring in the New Year seven times this New Year’s Eve, if you are planning to head to Global Village on December 31.
While there are fireworks being organised across the UAE for New Year’s Eve, at Global Village, you will be able to enjoy the fireworks from 8pm on December 31, as New Year is marked in different time zones.
Here is the schedule of fireworks and the different countries that will be ringing in the new year at the time:
8pm – New Year in the Philippines
9pm – New Year in Thailand
10pm – New Year in Bangladesh
10.30pm – New Year in India
11pm – New Year in Pakistan
12am – New Year in the UAE
1am – New Year in Turkey
According to the announcement by Global Village, Saturday, December 31, will be exclusively reserved for women and families. Gates will open at 4pm and opening hours will be extended until 2am.