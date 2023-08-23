Dubai: Planning to sell your car? You first need to apply for a vehicle clearance certificate (VCC), which states that the vehicle does not have any pending fines or other issues that will cause delays in the sale.

This is because if your car has fines registered against it or if the vehicle registration is expired, you will be unable to transfer the ownership of your vehicle to the new buyer.

Here’s how you can apply for it.

How to apply for a vehicle clearance certificate in the UAE

Based on the emirate that registered the vehicle, you can apply for the certificate online through two authorities:

• For Dubai – the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

• For Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah – Ministry of Interior (MOI).

Dubai: RTA – ‘Dubai Drive’ app

You can complete the entire process on your phone and receive the certificate within a few minutes. Here’s how:

Step 1: Download the app and log in with your UAE Pass

• First, download the ‘Dubai Drive’ app, from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

• Next, log in with your UAE Pass. If your UAE Pass and RTA account are not linked, you will receive a pop-up notification to link the two accounts. If you do not have an RTA account tap ‘Register’.

Your details such as full name, email address, nationality and mobile will be entered automatically by UAE Pass, all you have to do is verify the details and create a username and password.

• Next, enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your mobile number via SMS.

Step 2: Select the service and apply for the certificate

• On the app’s homepage, click on the ‘Vehicle Licensing’ category. Under the category, click on the ‘Vehicle Clearance Certificate’ service.

• Enter your vehicle registration details:

- Select the plate type from the drop-down menu and enter the plate code and number.

- Enter your Traffic Code number (TC number) and tap ‘Next’.

• Alternatively, you can click on the barcode icon, and scan your driving licence with the phone’s camera, and the app will extract the information.

• Once that is complete, enter your contact details and Emirates ID number.

• Next, based on the information provided, you will then be able to see all the traffic fines that have been paid off.

• You may be required to upload your vehicle registration certificate. Then, tap ‘Next’.

Step 3: Pay for the certificate

• You will then be able to see the total cost of the certificate. Tap on ‘Pay’.

• Pay for the service with your debit or credit card online.

After a few minutes, you receive a digital version of the certificate on your registered email address. While applying for the certificate, you also have the option to get the document delivered to you within three days. The standard courier fee is an additional Dh20.

Cost:

• Dh100 – service fee

• Dh20 – knowledge fee

Total – Dh120.

If you choose to have the physical copy of the document delivered to you, you will need to pay an additional Dh20.

Through the MOI official website – moi.gov.ae

1. Visit the official MOI website – moi.gov.ae

2. Click on ‘Sign-in’, which is on the top right corner of the website, and log in with your UAE Pass account.

3. On the homepage, click on ‘E-services’ on the menu tab, and under it click ‘Traffic and Licensing’.

4. In the search tab, type in ‘Issuance of a clearance certificate’ and click on the ‘Start Service’ button.

5. Choose one of the following options - TC Number, plate number or driving licence.

6. Once you enter the information, you will be allowed to submit your application. But, if you have any pending traffic fines, you will not be able to go forward with the application, without first paying them.

7. In a few minutes, your certificate will be issued and you will be able to download the document.

The certificates issued by RTA and MOI will state your full name, the date of issue, the clearance number and your TC Number.