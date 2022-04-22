Dubai: If you are moving from one Emirate to another due to professional or personal reasons, there are few tasks you need to complete, such as disconnecting your electricity and water connection and clearing your bills. However, if you were in the process of obtaining your driving licence and were enrolled in a driving institute, you will have to transfer your driving file to continue the training in your new Emirate of residence.

How can you transfer a traffic file from one Emirate to another? Read on to find out.

From Dubai to another Emirate

1. Visit the driving institute you are currently enrolled.

2. Present the following documents:

a. Proof of residence from the emirate you are moving to

b. Original valid Emirates ID

3. Pay the fees – Dh200 + Dh20 (knowledge and innovation fee)

4. You will then receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the driving institute to transfer the file to another emirate.

Note: You may also need an additional NOC from your employer, if you are working, for certain categories of workers. Read more here.

From another Emirate to Dubai

If you are moving from another Emirate to Dubai, follow these steps:

1. Visit an accredited driving institute in Dubai (list below).

2. Present the following documents:

a. Electronic eye test

b. Original valid Emirates ID

3. Pay the fees – Dh200 + Dh20 (knowledge and innovation fee)

4. You will then receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the driving institute to transfer the file to another emirate.

Driving Institutes in Dubai accredited by RTA (Roads and Transport Authority)

Al Ahli Driving Centre Al Qouz Branch

Belhasa Driving Centre Al Wasel Branch

Belhasa Driving Centre Jabal Ali

Belhasa Driving Centre Nad Al Hammar

Belhasa Driving Centre Al Qouz 4

Belhasa Driving Centre Al Qouz

Dubai Driving Centre Jumairah

Dubai Driving Centre Al Qouz Industry 3

Dubai Driving Centre Al Qusais 1

Dubai Driving Centre Al Khail

Dubai International Driving Centre (Drive Dubai) Dubai Investment Park 2

Galadari Motor Driving Centre Al Qusais 4

Galadari Motor Driving Centre Al Qouz 3

Emirates Driving Institute Al Qusais 1

Emirates Driving Institute Al Qouz 3

Emirates Transport Driving Institute Warsan 3

Excellence Driving Centre Al Qusais Industry-5

Bin Yaber Driving Centre Al Rowayyah

Between other emirates

If you are moving within other Emirates, you would need to apply for the service through the Ministry of Interior (MOI).

MOI offers the service ‘Transfer a vehicle driving licence file from one Emirate to another’ through its online platforms – website and app – as well as through its customer happiness centres.

Documents required:

• Valid Emirates ID copy

• NOC letter from the sponsor

• A passport copy

• The copy of the sponsor’s ID

Steps to follow to apply for the service through the app:

1. Once you have downloaded the app, log in with your registered account or UAEPass. To create an account, you must register your mobile number, full name, date of birth, address information and Emirates ID number

2. Then, tap on the services page, and search for ‘Transfer a vehicle driving licence file from one Emirate to another’.

3. Next, if you have an existing MOI account or have logged in with UAEPass, your personal information will automatically be filled. All you need to do is upload the documents listed above and pay for the fees electronically by linking your credit/debit card.

Cost