Dubai: If you are taking the public bus in Dubai, make sure you tap your nol card correctly when you board the bus or you could face a Dh200 fine. In 2023 alone, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recorded over 1,100 cases of fare evasion during a comprehensive inspection campaign.

To help you avoid penalties, the RTA recently issued guidelines on their official social media accounts on how to properly use your nol card and ensure you have sufficient balance before boarding.

Before you board

Check your balance: Make sure your nol card has at least Dh7.50 for a single trip or Dh15 for a round trip.

· Top-up machines: Use nol top-up machines, that are available at several bus stops.

· Online: Visit the RTA website (rta.ae) and enter the 10-digit code on the back of your nol card.

· ‘nol Pay’ app: Place your nol card on the back of your phone using the nol Pay app to view your balance and transaction history.

How to use your nol card on public buses

Check-in process:

• As you board the bus, tap your nol card on the card reader, which is placed at the bus entrance.

• Wait for a beep or green light, which indicates a successful check-in.

Check-out process:

• As you exit the bus, tap your nol card on the reader again.

• Wait for the beep or green light, which confirms your check-out. The card reader will automatically calculate the fare based on the number of zones you travelled through, and deduct it from your card balance.

What to do if your nol card is rejected

If your nol card is rejected at the reader, wait until the indicator light stops flashing, then try again. Avoid placing your nol card too quickly over the reader, as this can lead to an incomplete transaction.

If the problem persists, it may be because you do not have enough balance, or your card is expired, which is why it is always a good idea to check your balance before your trip.

Fines related to nol card violations

The RTA has also put in place penalties for incorrect or improper use of nol cards.