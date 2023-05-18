Dubai: As many as 1,193 violators have been netted by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) following an extensive inspection campaigns, known as the RASID campaign, to enforce mass transit rules and regulations on Dubai Bus and intercity routes.

The inspection campaigns targeted various parking areas in the emirate, including Dubai American Academy, Al Khail Gate, Al Quoz, Majlis Al Gharifa, Burj Al Arab Hotel and Al Wasl Street.

Most violations

Most of them were related to the use of public transport means, facilities and services, entering and leaving paid parking zones without paying the specified tariff or failing to show nol card upon request, or using the services and facilities in a way contrary to RTA’s instructions displayed on the directional signs in addition to other applicable violations.

“The field teams of the Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department are launching year-round inspection campaigns in several spots across Dubai to detect violations, illegal activities, and misconducts that tarnish the image of tourism of the UAE, particularly Dubai, which is recognised as a global city that had established itself as a provider of top-notch services to residents, visitors, and tourists from all over the world, thanks to the city’s world-class infrastructure, security, safety, and various mobility means at world-class standards,” said Saeed Al Balushi, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

“The campaigns were conducted in coordination with several bodies concerned, including Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. They covered parking lots across the emirate to reduce fare evasion by public bus users and control unauthorised activities in this regard.

Smart inspection system

“During these campaigns, some violations were reported, and data was collected and analysed using smart inspection systems and big data. Benchmarks were conducted covering inspections and violations. The reviews monitored the positive effects of these campaigns and their role in curbing offences and misconduct. They also looked into the role of the campaigns in curbing violations and improper behaviours, which in turn contributes to an improvement in the quality of services provided.

Joint campaigns

“RTA is also keen to carry out joint campaigns with other entities concerned and hold specialised awareness workshops in schools and universities to educate students of all age groups on RTA’s efforts in monitoring public transportation as well as spreading the culture of using mass transportation and ensuring compliance with the respective laws,” he added.