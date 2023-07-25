Dubai: Looking for parking, but can’t find an empty spot? Before you think of parking at an undesignated place – like on the pavement or at the entrance of a villa, remember that you may land yourself with a Dh1,000 fine. It is also a dangerous practice to park randomly in undesignated places, as it affects the movement of traffic.

On July 23, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) posted a video online, advising motorists to not park in random places, and to keep in mind three rules when it comes to parking in the emirate:

- Do not park in front of villas.

- Do not park on the sidewalk.

- Do park in public parking spots - in Dubai, public parking lots are clearly identified at the entrance by a large signage, which indicates that the area is a paid parking zone.

The signboards are blue and orange in colour and identify the area as a paid public parking area. The signs include the zone number and code which is an alphabet, and sometimes the timings for paid parking.

Five fines that carry a Dh1,000 fine

Dubai’s RTA lists out the following parking violations, which carry a fine of Dh1,000:

- Parking a car without a plate number.

- Unauthorised usage of a parking spot reserved for People of Determination, or using an expired permit, or when the permit is not clearly visible. According to the UAE’s Federal Traffic Law, you will also be penalised with six black points for this violation.

- If you park your car in a reserved parking spot, or do not have a permit to park in that specific area.

- Having a sign on your car saying that it is for sale or rent in a restricted area.

Additionally, as per the Federal Traffic Law, if you park your car in front of a fire hydrant, you face a fine of Dh1,000.

Before you park, ask yourself these four questions

The RTA’s ‘Light Motor Vehicle Handbook’ advises drivers to ask themselves four essential questions before parking, to not only ensure their safety but also that of others around them, and to avoid any serious accidents: