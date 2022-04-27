Dubai: Do not park in spots reserved for People of Determination, or else you risk paying a Dh1,000 parking fine and face six black points.

On April 26, Ajman Police warned motorists to avoid parking in spaces designated for People of Determination, through a post on their official Instagram page.

However, this penalty, which is part of the UAE’s Federal Traffic Law, does not only apply to illegally parking in spots reserved for People of Determination. It is also imposed on drivers that park in near fire hydrants, for public safety reasons.

People of Determination parking permit

People of Determination are issued a parking permit by transport authorities in each Emirate. The parking permit should be clearly displayed on the dashboard of a car.

What is the cost of the permit?

The permit is issued free of cost.

How to apply for a People of Determination Parking permit in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, motorists can apply for the permit through the online service – www.tamm.abudhabi – which is a digitised Abu Dhabi government platform that gives you access to services from every public entity in the Emirate.

According to the TAMM service, the conditions for applying for the permit in Abu Dhabi are:

Only people of determination or their relatives (first or second degree family members) can use the parking permit.



This service is available for citizens and residents.



Disabilities eligible for POD parking permits are: intellectual disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder, the physically impaired, multiple disabilities, visual impairment, Deaf-Blind Disability, and Psycho / Emotional Disorders.



There will be a delivery fee of Dh12.60 that will be paid to the delivery company.



As per TAMM, the only necessary document for this service is to submit a copy of the Emirates ID card.

Dubai

In Dubai, the parking permit is issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and there are three types of parking permits for People of Determination:

Permanent

Temporary

Tourists or visitors

To be eligible for this service you must submit a ‘Sanad Card’ issued by the Community Development Authority and a medical report by a doctor verifying the applicant’s health condition.

The application for the permit is available on RTA’s official website www.rta.ae or you can apply for it in person at an RTA customer happiness centre.

For an in-depth guide on the necessary documents and process for obtaining a permit, read here.