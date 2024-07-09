Leaving your car running – Dh500 fine

Many drivers leave their cars idling while running errands, unaware of the associated risks and fines. This practice not only contributes to air pollution, but also poses a safety hazard.

In an awareness campaign, Abu Dhabi Police took to its social media channels, advising people to not leave their car running while they go around completing chores.

The department cited Article 5, Clause 4 of the Traffic Rules, which stipulates that the driver “must refrain from stopping the vehicle in places where parking is prohibited, and if forced to stop it on the road, the driver must take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of movement on the road, and must not leave the vehicle with its engine running and ensure that it does not move during the driver’s absence.”

They added that as per Article 70 of the law, non-compliance of vehicle drivers with the traffic signs and directions leads to a fine of Dh500 being levied.

Driving with worn out tyres – Dh500, 4 black points, car impounded for 7 days

Extreme summer heat can exacerbate existing tyre problems. Driving with worn or damaged tyres significantly increases the risk of blowouts, jeopardising your safety and that of others on the road. The UAE has strict regulations regarding tyre maintenance.

In the UAE, tyres cannot be used if they are older than five years. As per the Federal Traffic Law, driving with expired tyres will get you a penalty of Dh500, four black points on your driving licence and your car being impounded for seven days.

6 items to never leave in your car

The high temperature can also lead to fires, if you leave flammable items in your car. On July 7, Abu Dhabi Police also warned motorists against leaving the following items in the car during the summer: