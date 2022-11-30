Free Parking in Dubai

On Tuesday, November 29, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that all public parking spaces will be free of charge from Thursday, December 1, to Saturday, December 3. This is except for multi-storey parkings.

RTA also announced the following timings for public transport services:

Dubai Metro

Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3 - 5am to 1am (the following day).



Sunday, December 4 - 8am to 12 midnight.



The timings will be the same for the Red and Green line.

Dubai Bus

Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4 - 6am to 1am (the following day).



The timings for all Metro Link bus services will be synchronised with the Metro timetables.

Intercity Bus Schedule

The current intercity routes from Dubai to other Emirates will continue to be in operation:

E16 from Sabkha to Hatta

E100 from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi

E101 from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

E102 from Ibn Battuta to Al Musaffah

E201 from Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain

E303 from Union Sharjah to Sharjah Al Jubail

E306 from Al Ghubaiba to Sharjah, Al Jubail

E307 from City Center Deira to Sharjah, Al Jubail

E307A from Abu Hail to Sharjah, Al Jubail

E315 from Etisalat to Sharjah, Al Muwailah

E400 from Union to Ajman

E411 from Etisalat to Ajman

Marine transport

During the National Day holiday, marine transport services will operate as follows:

Water Bus

Dubai Marina (BM1) to Marina Mall, Marina Walk - 11am to 11.40 pm

Marina Promenade to Marina Mall - 1.55pm to 10.40 pm

Marina Terrace to Marina Walk - 2pm to 10.45pm; full tour from 4.50 pm to 10.20pm

Marina Mall to Blue Waters (BM3) - 4.15pm to 11.45pm.

Abra

Dubai Old Souk to Baniyas (CR3) - 10am to 11.35 pm

Al Fahidi to Al Sabkha (CR4) - 10am to 11.55pm

Al Fahidi to Deira Old Souk (CR5) - 10am to 11.55pm

Baniyas to Al Seef (CR6) - 10am to 12am (of the following day)

Dubai Old Souk – Al Fahidi – Al Seef (CR7) - 3.10pm to 11.05pm

Dubai Festival City to Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9) - 4pm to 11.35pm

Al Marfa Market to Deira Old Souk (CR12) - 4.20pm to 10.50pm

Al Marfa Market to Deira Old Souk (CR13) - 4.05pm to 10.35pm

Al Jadaf to Dubai Festival City (BM2) - 8am-11.50pm

Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) round trips - 4pm to 11pm.

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba-Marina Mall (and vice versa) - 1pm and 6pm

Dubai Water Canal-Al Ghubaiba - 2.20pm and 7.20pm

Dubai Water Canal-Marina Mall - 1.50pm and 6.50pm

Blue Waters-Al Ghubaiba - 1.20 pm and 6.20 pm

Blue Waters-Marina Mall - 2.50 pm and 7.50 pm

A single trip from Al Ghubaiba - 4.30 pm

Dubai Marina roundtrips - 11.30 am and 4.30pm only two trips.

Souk Al Marfa – Al Ghubaiba - 6.15pm to 9.45pm

Water Taxi

The Water Taxi will be operating on-demand from 3pm to 11pm. You would need to make prior bookings if you wish to use the water taxi, by calling 800 9090.

Free Parking in Abu Dhabi

On Wednesday, November 30, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced that surface parking in the Emirate will be free from Thursday, December 1, until 7.59 am on Monday, December 5.

Free Parking in Sharjah

Sharjah residents will be exempt from public parking free during the National Day break, according to an announcement by

Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) also announced that public parking will be free in the Emirate from December 1 to December 3.

However, this does not include certain areas that are paid parking zones throughout the week.