Dubai: As UAE residents prepare for the long weekend, transport authorities have announced free parking during the National Day holidays, as well as special timings for public transport services in different Emirates.
However, while most parking spots will be free for the coming four days, there are some areas where you may still need to pay for parking. Here is all you need to know.
Free Parking in Dubai
On Tuesday, November 29, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that all public parking spaces will be free of charge from Thursday, December 1, to Saturday, December 3. This is except for multi-storey parkings.
RTA also announced the following timings for public transport services:
Dubai Metro
Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3 - 5am to 1am (the following day).
Sunday, December 4 - 8am to 12 midnight.
The timings will be the same for the Red and Green line.
Dubai Bus
Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4 - 6am to 1am (the following day).
The timings for all Metro Link bus services will be synchronised with the Metro timetables.
Intercity Bus Schedule
The current intercity routes from Dubai to other Emirates will continue to be in operation:
- E16 from Sabkha to Hatta
- E100 from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi
- E101 from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi
- E102 from Ibn Battuta to Al Musaffah
- E201 from Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain
- E303 from Union Sharjah to Sharjah Al Jubail
- E306 from Al Ghubaiba to Sharjah, Al Jubail
- E307 from City Center Deira to Sharjah, Al Jubail
- E307A from Abu Hail to Sharjah, Al Jubail
- E315 from Etisalat to Sharjah, Al Muwailah
- E400 from Union to Ajman
- E411 from Etisalat to Ajman
Marine transport
During the National Day holiday, marine transport services will operate as follows:
Water Bus
- Dubai Marina (BM1) to Marina Mall, Marina Walk - 11am to 11.40 pm
- Marina Promenade to Marina Mall - 1.55pm to 10.40 pm
- Marina Terrace to Marina Walk - 2pm to 10.45pm; full tour from 4.50 pm to 10.20pm
- Marina Mall to Blue Waters (BM3) - 4.15pm to 11.45pm.
Abra
- Dubai Old Souk to Baniyas (CR3) - 10am to 11.35 pm
- Al Fahidi to Al Sabkha (CR4) - 10am to 11.55pm
- Al Fahidi to Deira Old Souk (CR5) - 10am to 11.55pm
- Baniyas to Al Seef (CR6) - 10am to 12am (of the following day)
- Dubai Old Souk – Al Fahidi – Al Seef (CR7) - 3.10pm to 11.05pm
- Dubai Festival City to Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9) - 4pm to 11.35pm
- Al Marfa Market to Deira Old Souk (CR12) - 4.20pm to 10.50pm
- Al Marfa Market to Deira Old Souk (CR13) - 4.05pm to 10.35pm
- Al Jadaf to Dubai Festival City (BM2) - 8am-11.50pm
- Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) round trips - 4pm to 11pm.
Dubai Ferry
- Al Ghubaiba-Marina Mall (and vice versa) - 1pm and 6pm
- Dubai Water Canal-Al Ghubaiba - 2.20pm and 7.20pm
- Dubai Water Canal-Marina Mall - 1.50pm and 6.50pm
- Blue Waters-Al Ghubaiba - 1.20 pm and 6.20 pm
- Blue Waters-Marina Mall - 2.50 pm and 7.50 pm
- A single trip from Al Ghubaiba - 4.30 pm
- Dubai Marina roundtrips - 11.30 am and 4.30pm only two trips.
- Souk Al Marfa – Al Ghubaiba - 6.15pm to 9.45pm
Water Taxi
The Water Taxi will be operating on-demand from 3pm to 11pm. You would need to make prior bookings if you wish to use the water taxi, by calling 800 9090.
Free Parking in Abu Dhabi
On Wednesday, November 30, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced that surface parking in the Emirate will be free from Thursday, December 1, until 7.59 am on Monday, December 5.
Free Parking in Sharjah
Sharjah residents will be exempt from public parking free during the National Day break, according to an announcement by
Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) also announced that public parking will be free in the Emirate from December 1 to December 3.
However, this does not include certain areas that are paid parking zones throughout the week.
These parking areas will have a yellow board with a blue sign underneath it stating that parking is paid throughout the week in the area, including on public holidays.