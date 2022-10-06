How to use the new Mawaqif parking machines

On October 4, ITC posted a video tutorial on their social media channels on how to use the new parking machines. Here are the steps you need to follow:

1. At the parking machine, choose your preferred language – Arabic or English.

2. Next, select the type of Mawaqif ticket – standard or premium.

3. Then, enter your vehicle plate number and code.

4. After that, select the parking duration.

5. Select the payment method from cash, Mawaqif card (a rechargeable card which can be used to pay for public parking) or credit/debit card.

6. Pay for the parking, depending on the duration for which you will be parked.

6. After that, you will receive a confirmation on the screen that your payment has been accepted. The payment of the parking ticket and vehicle will be automatically linked in the ITC system.

What is the difference between standard and premium parking in Abu Dhabi?

In Abu Dhabi, you will notice that there are two types of parking spaces. An easy way to identify them is by looking at the colour of the curb around the parking area:

Standard parking

The curb in these areas would be coloured blue and black.

Quite often, you may also see a sign board in these parking areas reading ‘Resident Permit only’, which means that these spaces are not open to regular motorists at certain times of the day. Only residents who hold a parking permit can use these spaces at night - from 9 pm to 8 am every day. However, non-permit holders can use these parking spaces for the rest of the day, by paying the parking fees.

These spaces are charged at Dh2 per hour or Dh15 for the whole day.

Dh 2 Hourly charge for standard parking

Premium parking

Premium parking, on the other hand, can be identified by a blue and white curb. The cost of parking in Premium Parking areas is Dh3 per hour, you can park your car for a maximum of four hours in a Premium Parking area.

Dh 3 Hourly charge for premium parking

Parking timings in Abu Dhabi

You need to pay for parking from 8am to 12am, Saturday to Thursday. Parking is free on Sundays and public holidays.