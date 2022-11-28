Dubai: It is holiday weather in the UAE. Time to explore the country. And this can be done on a budget – public buses in the country help residents and visitors travel from one Emirate to another with ease, as most buses ply these routes around the clock.

Whether you want to travel to another Emirate for work or to meet family, or are simply looking to explore different Emirates, here’s how you can take advantage of the affordable public bus options in the UAE.

Travelling from Dubai to other Emirates

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operates buses to almost all Emirates in the UAE, as well as from Dubai city to Hatta, which is a city within the Emirate of Dubai. All these bus routes are two-way, so you can also use them to travel to Dubai, if you happen to be living in or visiting any of these cities or Emirates.

Dubai to Abu Dhabi



The following bus routes currently ply from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back:

E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

Dubai to Al Ain

E201 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Ain

Dubai to Sharjah

E315 from Etisalat Metro Station to Muwaileh Bus Terminal, Sharjah

E303 from the Union Metro Station to Al Jubail Bus Station, Sharjah

E307A from Abu Hail Metro Station to Al Jubail Bus Station, Sharjah

Dubai to Ajman

E400 from Union Metro Station to Al Musallah Bus Station in Ajman

E411 from Etisalat Metro Station to Al Musallah Bus Station in Ajman

Dubai to Fujairah

E700 from Union Bus Station to Fujairah bus station in Al Hlaifat

Dubai to Hatta

E16 from Sabkha Bus Station to Hatta Bus Station 1

Payment information when using RTA buses Commuters can either use a red Nol card, which is a single trip ticket, or a silver, gold or blue nol card

How to find bus timings from Dubai to other Emirates

The S’hail app from RTA, which is available for both Apple and Android devices, allows commuters to check the latest bus schedule to and from Dubai and plan their journey. The bus fare for the trip can vary depending on the timings and routes.

The app also provides details on the bus, Metro, tram or abra (or other marine transport options) you can take within Dubai, to reach your destination.

How to use the S’hail app 1. Download the ‘S’hail’ app, available for both Android and Apple devices.

2. Open the app and enter your current location and your destination. You can either enter both these details manually or select them on a map.

3. Then, click on the settings icon on the right side of the screen and choose your preferred mode of transport. For an intercity bus route, you would need to select ‘Bus’.

4. Then, choose the departure or arrival time, and tap on the blue tab labelled, ‘search’.

5. The app will then provide you with a list of options, with the route, bus timings and fare.

Travelling from Sharjah to other Emirates

From Sharjah, you can take an inter-Emirate bus to:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Ajman

Ras Al Khaimah

Umm Al Quwain

Fujairah

To find out the schedule for intercity buses from the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), including the timings and ticket fares, visit this link - https://eforms.srta.gov.ae/eforms/BusSchedule.aspx?Route=Intercity&StopFrom=54&StopTo=55

Travelling from Ajman to other Emirates

Ajman Transportation Authority also runs an inter-Emirate bus service that takes people from Ajman to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. The easiest way to find the bus schedules for inter-Emirate travel is by visiting this link from Ajman Transportation Authority: https://ta.gov.ae/en/bus-schedules .

However, it is always advisable to contact the Ajman Transport Authority on 600599997 before you plan your trip, as the timings and locations on the website may change.

All intercity buses in Ajman depart from the main bus station - Al Musalla bus station on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street. You can buy a ticket from the ticket counter at the main bus station or even use the public bus card, Masaar, to pay for the trip.

Intercity bus fares in Ajman

Here is a breakdown of the ticket costs when using the public buses to travel from Ajman:

Abu Dhabi

• Masaar card: Dh30

• Without Masaar card: Dh35

Dubai

• Masaar card: Dh15

• Without Masaar card: 19

Sharjah

• Masaar card: Dh5

• Without Masaar card: Dh9

Sharjah Industrial Area

• Masaar card: Dh6

• Without Masaar card: Dh10

Umm Al Quwain

• For Masaar card holder: Dh10

• Without Masaar card: Dh15

Ras Al Khaimah

• Masaar card: Dh20

• Without Masaar card: Dh25

Travelling from Ras Al Khaimah to other Emirates

Intercity buses in Ras Al Khaimah are operated by Ras Al Khaimah Transportation Authority (RAKTA) and connect Ras Al Khaimah with the following Emirates and cities:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Ajman

Al Ain

Umm Al Quwain

All intercity buses from Ras Al Khaimah depart from the main bus station, Al Hamra Bus Station.

Ticket cost

Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

Cost: Dh47

Ras Al Khaimah to Union Metro Station in Dubai

Cost: Dh27

Ras Al Khaimah to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah

Cost: Dh27

Ras Al Khaimah to Al Musalla Bus Station in Ajman

Cost: Dh20

Ras Al Khaimah to Al Ain Central Bus Station

Cost: Dh47

Ras Al Khaimah to Salama Supermarket in Umm al Quwain

Cost: Dh15

How to buy a bus ticket for intercity buses in Ras Al Khaimah

You can buy the ticket from the main bus station in Al Hamra, or online, through the RAKTA website – rakta.gov.ae. The service is also available on the ‘RAKTA’ app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

To book through the website, follow these steps: