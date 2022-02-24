Dubai: Have you recently failed an theory or road test? Or do you want to re-schedule your test date because it’s clashing with your work hours? You can easily change or book the date of the online by yourself through Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) official website – rta.gov.ae

The process is simple and can be done in less than five minutes. If you want change your RTA Road Test before or after work, here is how to amend your test timing to adjust to your schedule.

How to change your RTA test’s time and date

1. First visit the driving license portal of RTA here: https://licensing.rta.ae/dlsportal/#/

2. If you are taking driving classes, you enter your information in any of the three options:

• Learning permit: Type in your traffic code number and mobile number

• Mobile number: Type in your number and date of birth

• Emirates ID: Emirates ID number and expiry date

3. After choosing how you want to enter your information, RTA will display your learning permit dashboard. Which includes your learning permit number, the driving institute, driving license file, the number of online theory lectures and practical training courses you have taken.

4. Depending on which test you want to change –the theory test, RTA Smartyard test or RTA road test, click the test.

5. Next choose the language you prefer to take your test in:

• English

• Urdu

• Arabic

6. Then choose the month and date, for ex: February or March. You cannot book more than two months in advance.

7. After it will display the dates available for that month, for example, February 28.

8. Once you choose the date, the timings for the test available at your driving centre will appear and the number of seats available, for example, 16:15 (five seats left).

9. After choosing the date and time, click on the ‘Confirm Appointment’ button.

10. Then, you will have to pay for the cost of the test electronically via credit or debit card.

11. You will receive an SMS on your registered phone number confirming the date, time and location of the RTA test.

How to get a driving licence in the UAE

Getting a driving licence is a huge milestone, and it is a valuable skill to have if you’re a working professional or even a stay-at-home parent.

To be eligible for a driving licence in the UAE, you must be a citizen or resident of the UAE over the age of 18 - for a light motor vehicle licence, motorcycles and heavy vehicles have a separate set of requirements - and be medically fit.