Dubai: Riding an e-scooter can be a fun and convenient way to get to your destination. However, there are some basic safety measures you should always adhere to, to ensure the trip does not cause any harm to you or other road users.

This month, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) launched an awareness campaign on the traffic safety of e-scooters. Police authorities in various Emirates, too, have been educating e-scooter users on riding safely. So, if you own an e-scooter or plan to buy or rent one anytime soon, here is a look at what steps you can take to stay safe.

Safety guidelines for riding an electric scooter

On May 24, MOI posted the following advisory on its official social media channels:

Before riding a scooter, make sure you:

1. Service the scooter regularly

2. Check the safety of light reflectors, brakes, tires.

3. Adjust the height of the handles to ensure comfort during riding.

4. Wear head, arm and knee protective gear.

5. Wear reflective vest.

According to T. K. Thomas, Manager at escooterfix.ae, a Dubai-based e-scooter repair shop, maintaining an e-scooter essentially requires the rider to check that the main parts are in good working condition.

“Just like a car or motorbike, make sure that the tyres, brakes and handle are in good condition. The lights should be working, for safety when riding during the night. Check the tyre tube every six months or at least once a year,” Thomas said.

He also advised riders to keep an eye on the e-scooter battery.

“The batteries usually come with one year warranty and after that it depends on the usage, on how quickly the battery might die. Whenever the battery is dead, you would need to replace it, which you can do at a repair shop,” he said.

Minimum age of riders

In the post shared by the Ministry of Interior, another requirement that needs to be fulfilled before riding an e-scooter is ensuring that the person riding the vehicle is an adult.