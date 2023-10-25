Dubai: You can never ride an e-scooter against the flow of traffic. You cannot carry a passenger with you. And you can only ride your e-scooter in areas designated for e-scooters.

These are just some of the top rules that e-scooter riders should follow to make sure that they stay safe and they are not a hazard to other road users, either. This week, Dubai Police raised an alert on e-scooter safety, when it announced that in the past eight months, accidents involving e-scooters and cycles have led to five deaths, with 32 accidents being recorded. The numbers were released by Dubai Police on Tuesday, October 24 , which included the number of fines that had been issued to electric bicycles and e-scooters during this period - 10,031 .

Over the past few years, e-scooters have become a popular choice for residents as they are affordable and easy to ride and maintain. But, if you are inexperienced or do not follow the rules, it can lead to fines, impoundment of the e-scooter and - in serious cases – injuries or fatalities.

To ensure your safety and of others around you, here is a comprehensive guide on the regulations surrounding the use of e-scooters in Dubai.

Do I need a permit to ride an e-scooter in Dubai?

If you have a valid driving licence, you are exempt from obtaining an e-scooter permit, according to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). You will need to carry your driving licence with you when riding the electric scooter and present it to a police officer, when asked.

If you do not have a driving licence, you will need to apply for an e-scooter permit.

How to apply for an e-scooter permit in Dubai

You can apply for the permit through RTA’s official website – rta.ae, and it is free of cost. All you have to do is complete online training courses, and take a test.

Once you pass the test, you will then receive an electronic permit for the e-scooter licence through the RTA website. After obtaining the permit, you must download it and save it on your phone.

For a detailed guide on how to apply for the permit, click here.

This is needed even if you are renting an e-scooter.

Dh200 fine for driving without permit If you do not have a driver’s licence and are caught riding your e-scooter without a permit, you will be fined Dh200. According to RTA, electric scooter rental companies must ensure that the customer has a driving licence or an electric scooter driving permit before allowing them to drive.

Do I have to follow a speed limit?

According to RTA, the speed limit on bicycle and e-scooter paths changes depending on the location:

• 20 km/h on designated paths in residential areas and beaches.

• 30 km/h on the Meydan track and streets shared with vehicles.

Where can I use the e-scooter?

In Dubai, there are areas which have designated lanes for cycles and e-scooters. Some of these areas, include Kite Beach, Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah Street, and Al Marsa Street in Dubai Marina.

However, places like Al Qudra Cycling Track, Mushrif Mountain Bike Trail and Meydan Track are only for cyclists. According to the RTA, you should avoid riding the e-scooter in undesignated areas.

E-scooter locations in Dubai: According to RTA, e-scooter tracks are available in the following locations:

1. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

2. Jumeirah Lakes Towers

3. Dubai Internet City

4. 2nd December Street, Satwa

5. City Walk

6. The Palm Jumeirah

7. Al Qusais ( on streets with a speed limit of 30 km/h)

8. Al Mankhool

9. Al Karama

10. Al Rigga

11. Khawaneej

12. Jumeirah street

13. Palm Jumeriah

14. Al Nahda

15. Dubai Marina

16. Al Tawar 1

17. Al Tawar 2

18. Umm Suqeim 3

19. Al Garhoud

20. Muhaisnah 3

21. Umm Hurair 1

22. Al Safa 2

23. Al Barsha South 2

24. Al Barsha 3

25. Al Quoz 4

26. Al Qusais 3

Image Credit: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) - rta.ae The Jumeirah Street Track is 19km in length and connects to the Dubai Water Canal Track Image Credit: Dubai Roads and Authority website - rta.ae Image Credit: Dubai Roads and Authority website - rta.ae Image Credit: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) - rta.ae Image Credit: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) - rta.ae View gallery as list

How old do I have to be to ride an e-scooter?

You must be 16 years old and above to ride an e-scooter in Dubai. This is as per Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai in March 2022.

14 traffic signs you should know

According to RTA, there are specific ground markings and traffic signs that e-scooter riders must follow to stay safe.

Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae Image Credit: RTA website - rta.ae View gallery as list

How do I make sure I am riding my e-scooter safely?

According to the RTA and Dubai Police, most incidents involving e-scooters occur because of the riders’ failure to abide by basic safety rules. The most common violations are failure to wear required safety gear, riding in the wrong direction, and unauthorised use of designated vehicle paths.

It is extremely important for e-scooter riders to keep these basic rules in mind at all times, to ensure they stay safe and so do other road users:

1. Ride on designated tracks, adhere to traffic instructions and regulations, and warning signs on the tracks.

2. Avoid riding e-scooters outside designated or shared lanes.

3. Avoid reckless driving that endangers the public.

4. Leave a safe distance between e-scooters, bikes and pedestrians.

5. Wear a helmet and reflective jacket.

6. Do not carry anything or any passenger that can cause the e-scooter to lose its balance.

7. When you reach a pedestrian crossing, get off the e-scooter and cross the strip walking.

8. Ride the e-scooter individually. You must be above the age of 16 years.

9. Obtain the e- scooter driving permit or carry your driving licence.

10. Refrain from using headphones.

Taking your e-scooter to the Dubai Metro? Follow these five steps: 1. Fold your bicycle or e-scooter in the station and in the train.

2. Folded bicycle and e-scooter should be within allowed luggage size. The dimensions for one large suitcase should not exceed - 81cm x 58cm x 30cm.

3. Use the wide Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gate at the entrance and exit of the station.

4. Use the lift and avoid the escalator.

5. Folded bicycle or e-scooter should be stored in the assigned luggage area.

Fines you face for violating rules

Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 lists the violations and penalties pertaining to the use of e-scooters and other such vehicles in the emirate.

As per the resolution, these are the fines that are applicable to e-scooters:

Article 1 of Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 Regulating the use of cycles in the emirate of Dubai Article 1 of the resolution lists the definitions of words and expressions used in the resolution. According to the Article, the use of the term ‘cycle’ includes pedal cycles, electric bikes, electric scooters, and any other type of cycles determined by the RTA.



A ‘pedal cycle’ refers to a two- or more-wheeled vehicle which is not equipped with an engine and is propelled by the physical power of the cyclist.