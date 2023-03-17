Dubai: The General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have successfully carried out joint awareness campaigns for bicycle and electric scooter users, reaching over 1,585 individuals. The initiative has been carried out at popular locations such as Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, emphasised the importance of educating riders on traffic rules, road usage and safety measures. The campaign aims to reduce violations and ensure the well-being of all road users.
During the campaign, participants were informed about the appropriate roads and paths for cycling and scooter use and the necessary safety equipment, including helmets, reflective vests and lights. The campaign also highlighted the importance of adhering to traffic laws and equipping bicycles with valid brakes.
Prior to the campaign, several violations were observed among bicycle and electric scooter users, such as failure to wear required safety gear, riding in the wrong direction, and unauthorised use on designated vehicle paths. The campaign aims to address these issues and promote the responsible use of bicycles and electric scooters.
Colonel Salah Abdullah Al Hammadi, Director of the Traffic Campaigns and Awareness Department, reiterated Dubai Police’s commitment to fostering a traffic culture that prioritises safety for all road users. This includes cyclists, drivers, passengers and pedestrians, ensuring a secure environment for everyone.
Dubai Police will continue to intensify traffic control operations to reduce violations and protect the lives of road users. By working collaboratively with the RTA, the goal is to make the emirate’s roads safer and reduce traffic-related fatalities.