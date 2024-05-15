Here is all you need to know.

Free entry

On May 18 and 19, visitors will be able to visit the museum for free, allowing you to immerse yourself in mixed-media exhibits and interactive content, on the innovations and ideas that shaped Expo 2020 Dubai. The museum's exhibits are specially designed to entertain and educate young visitors.

You will also get a chance to visit the three Story of Nations exhibitions during these days. The exhibits explore the various ways participating countries contributed to the Expo 2020 themes of opportunity, sustainability, and mobility. While many of the iconic objects have been shipped back to their respective countries, more than 80 original items are on display inside the exhibits including sculptures, artefacts, musical instruments, memorabilia and textiles.

More to explore

On May 18 and 19, you can also enjoy a 50 per cent discounts on other Expo 2020 Dubai attractions, including Alif, Terra, the Women's and Vision Pavilions, and the Garden in the Sky.

Normally, individual tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion, or you can buy a one-day ‘Attractions Pass’, for Dh120 which allows you to visit all of the pavilions below:

• Terra

• Alif

• Vision

• Women’s

• Three Stories of Nations exhibitions

What are the opening timings of the museum?

Daily from 10am – 6pm

(Last entry 5:15pm)

Ticket prices

After the first two days, you will need to purchase tickets to enter the museum.

Tickets are priced at Dh50 and include access to the Story of Nations exhibits.