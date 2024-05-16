Dubai: Are you an aspiring athlete or a sports enthusiast looking for the right place to train and hone your skills? Dubai boasts a world-class facility – the Hamdan Sports Complex, a multipurpose sports haven and one of the biggest in the Middle East.

The Hamdan Sports Complex was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, in 2010, and it is owned and managed by the Dubai Sports Council.

So, if you want to experience taking a lap in an Olympic-sized pool or use a professional badminton court, here’s all you need to know about the Hamdan Sports Complex.

What is in the Hamdan Sports Complex?

State-of-the-art swimming and diving facilities - The swimming and diving pools are of Olympic standards with a 10-lane Olympic-sized swimming pool and a separate Olympic-sized diving tank. There are also certified lifeguards present.

Multipurpose arena - The complex transforms its pool into a versatile arena for events like basketball tournaments, volleyball, karate championships, high profile concerts, international conventions and exhibitions.



Fitness and wellness haven – You can also unwind in the sauna or jacuzzi, or push your limits in the fully equipped gym.



Courtside action – Hone your skills on the badminton, tennis, or volleyball courts and challenge your friends to a friendly match.



Cycle through scenic landscapes – The complex connects to the Al Qudra Road Cycle Path as well.



Train like a pro – Children and adults can sign up for water polo classes and synchronised swimming for children.

Swimming classes for children

In addition to the public swimming facility, the sports complex also has well established swimming schools and academies that have programmes catering to children including basic swimming classes, synchronized swimming and water polo.

While the public swimming pool is deep, it can also be transformed into a shallow pool. You can get your child started with swimming lessons, as children as young as three years old can join.

To find out how you can sign up for the classes, visit this link from the official website to view the swimming academies present at the sports complex - www.hamdansc.com/visitor/clientele

Key information for visitors:

• Age requirements - public pool and facilities require users to be 18 years old and above (Emirates ID required) but swimming classes for children are allowed.

• Bookings - advance booking is essential (call 056-9948022 or 04-3062666). The accepted payment methods are credit or debit cards. Bookings are held for 10 minutes, after which they will be cancelled.

How much does it cost?

Single day entry:

• Dh60 per person to use swimming pool or gym.

• Dh65 per person to use the badminton court

If you are interested in signing up for a membership, here is the cost:



• One week – Dh160 per person

• One month – Dh500 per person

• Three months – Dh1,350 per person

• Six months – Dh2,250 per person

• One year – Dh3,999 per person

Location – Hamdan Sports Complex is located on Emirates Road – E611. When you are on E611, take the exit after Exit 37, in the Abu Dhabi to Dubai direction.