1. Not giving way is illegal

Keep the fast lane free unless you are overtaking another vehicle because refusing to give way in the fast lane is illegal. The fast lane should only be used for overtaking.

2. Stick to the second lane

Once you have used the fast lane to overtake, move to the lane on the right.

3. Make way, even if you are within the speed limit

In case a fast vehicle approaches you from behind, make way even if you are driving within the speed limit. If you fail to give priority to vehicles coming from behind, you face a fine of Dh400 fine and four black points.

4. Don't tailgate

In case the driver does not make way for you, avoid tailgating and keep a safe distance from the other vehicle. A Dh400 traffic fine is also levied against motorists who fail to keep a safe distance between their vehicles and the vehicle in front.

5. Emergency vehicles get priority