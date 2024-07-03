Is someone tailgating you in the fast lane, even though you are driving within the speed limit? According to an awareness campaign launched by Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), both you and the driver behind you are failing to abide by the rules of using the fast lane!
According to Dubai Police, there are some basic rules that you should follow when it comes to using the fast lane:
1. Not giving way is illegal
Keep the fast lane free unless you are overtaking another vehicle because refusing to give way in the fast lane is illegal. The fast lane should only be used for overtaking.
2. Stick to the second lane
Once you have used the fast lane to overtake, move to the lane on the right.
3. Make way, even if you are within the speed limit
In case a fast vehicle approaches you from behind, make way even if you are driving within the speed limit. If you fail to give priority to vehicles coming from behind, you face a fine of Dh400 fine and four black points.
4. Don't tailgate
In case the driver does not make way for you, avoid tailgating and keep a safe distance from the other vehicle. A Dh400 traffic fine is also levied against motorists who fail to keep a safe distance between their vehicles and the vehicle in front.
5. Emergency vehicles get priority
Remember that the fast lane is only for overtaking and emergency vehicles always have priority.