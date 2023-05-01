Dubai: Facing a persistent issue with a telecommunications service provider in the UAE? You can easily register your complaint with the country’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) through a free online service.

Whether the issue is related to your landline number, mobile service or even if you are receiving marketing calls and several unwanted sms from a telecommunications service provider in the UAE, TDRA allows you to raise the complaint with them, if you are unable to find a resolution from the provider concerned, whether it is Etisalat, du, or Virgin Mobile.

Here are the details of the online service offered by TDRA.

Raise the complaint with the service provider before approaching TDRA

TDRA advises users to first submit a complaint to the service provider concerned. “If the customer is not satisfied with the resolution of the complaint, he or she can apply for this service,” the TDRA website states as a service condition.

How to register a complaint with TDRA

To register a complaint online, follow these steps:

1. Visit https://tdra.gov.ae/en/Services/complaint-about-telecom-providers

2. Click on ‘Start the service’.

3. Log in using your UAE Pass

4. You will then be given the telecom accounts that are registered under your name. This would include any landline connections and mobile numbers you have linked to your Emirates ID.

5. If the complaint is regarding another account, toggle the switch for ‘Other account’ and select the service provider and account number.

6. You will then be asked to provide your complaint reference number as provided to you by the telecom provider.

7. Then enter the details of your complaint.

8. Next, you can upload any relevant attachments, to support your complaint.

9. You will then be asked to review the complaint before submitting it.

How long does the process take?

According to the TDRA website, the processing time is between 5 to 20 working days.

“If the complaint is classified as complex, it may need more working days,” the website states.

Once the complaint is reviewed and processed by TDRA, you will receive a response from the authority regarding the complaint.