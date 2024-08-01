Register for the Do Not Call Registry (DNCR)

Firstly, consider registering your mobile number for the Do Not Call Registry (DNCR), which is a completely free of charge. The DNCR prevents telemarketers from contacting you. As of August 2023, they are legally prohibited from calling registered numbers, even with prior consent. Click here for a detailed guide on how to register for the DNCR.

Already registered for the DNCR but still receiving calls?

The DNCR prevents all unsolicited sales or promotional calls by sharing a list that tells telemarketers what numbers not to call. If businesses choose to ignore it and you continue to receive such calls even after enlisting, you can raise a complaint.

How to submit a spam call complaint in UAE

If you are having problems with getting unwanted calls, here is how to submit a complaint wih du, Etisalat by e& and Virgin Mobile.

Du:

• Through the website - Visit du’s online complaint page - https://myaccount.du.ae/servlet/myaccount/en/mya-voice-spam-report-a-number.html , and select the type of complaint as ‘telemarketing call’ and enter the mobile number and your mobile number. Click ‘Complaint’. You can also access the complaint’s section on the du mobile app.

• Through the call centre – You can contact du’s support team through 155 or 188

• Through SMS – Send an SMS with text “Report <space> Number” to 1012. Ensure the keyword is sent with correct format and the number should start with correct pre-fix for mobile numbers (97155/056/058/052).

Etisalat by e&

• Through the website – You can file a complaint against a spam call through the telecom provider’s online complaint page - https://www.etisalat.ae/b2c/eshop/doNotCallRegistry .

• Through the mobile app – You also have the option to submit a complaint through ‘e& UAE’ app under the ‘Support’ section. Tap on ‘DNCR Complaint’ and enter the mobile number of the cold caller and your number.

• Through the call centre – You can also reach out to the official call centre – 101 to register your complaint.

Virgin Mobile