Dubai: Are you considering a move to Abu Dhabi, or perhaps your lease is up, and you are on the hunt for a new place? If you have been scouring the internet for information on rents in different neighbourhoods, there is a new solution. You can use the newly launched rental index to access reliable and up-to-date rental data for Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah in just minutes.

On Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) introduced the emirate’s first-ever rental index , designed to give residents a clearer understanding of home rental trends.

The rental index offers live indicative pricing for available properties in Abu Dhabi. According to ADREC, the indicative pricing is based on areas, but prices may vary depending on the amenities and services provided by the landlord and the property’s age.

How to use the Rental Index in Abu Dhabi

1. Visit the ADREC website at adrec.gov.ae and scroll down until you find the ‘Property Index’. Click on ‘Rental Index’.



2. Explore the interactive map to search for rentals in a specific area. Select the municipality—Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, or Al Dhafrah—along with the zone, like Al Saadiyat Island, and a sector within that zone in certain cases. Then, click ‘View Details’.



3. You can then see the average annual contract amount for apartments or villas in that area for various unit types, such as studios, three-bedroom apartments, or five-bedroom villas.

For instance, the average annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Al Reef is Dh45,417.

With this data, you can make well-informed decisions about which neighbourhood fits your budget.

Important note: According to ADREC, the rental index serves as a general guide to rental prices across Abu Dhabi, based on aggregated data. It is meant for informational purposes only and should not be used as a legal reference for determining the exact rental value of any specific residential unit. The prices shown represent the average rental value for the area where the unit is located and the rent for a unit may vary depending on the property.

Will the rental index increase current rents if the suggested rent is higher?