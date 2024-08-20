Dubai: Abu Dhabi tenants can soon track trends in the property market through a newly introduced rental index.

The index is available on adrec.gov.ae. It is overseen by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).

“The Rental Index will energise the rental market in Abu Dhabi and further contribute to the emirate’s competitive edge to attract international investors," said Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General, Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

“This initiative will increase the attractiveness of the real estate sector and contribute to our efforts to create a more sustainable and resilient market.”

The Abu Dhabi real estate market has seen its share of rental increases in recent years, and the new Rental Index will help create benchmarks or reset existing ones when it comes to leasing activity.

It is at the top end of the residential rental market that Abu Dhabi has seen significant new leasing activity as more homes are handed over on Yas, Saadiyat and Reem islands. Rent gains have maintained a narrow range in the latest quarters.

"Average apartment rents saw modest quarterly and annual increases of 1- and 2 per cent, respectively," says a new report from Asteco. "However, select developments/areas registered more substantial growth, with quarterly increases nearing 5 per cent and annual growth reaching up to 10 per cent."