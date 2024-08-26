Dubai: If you are a doctor visiting the UAE for work, did you know that you can also work in the UAE during your visit?

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) offers an online service for visiting specialists and consultant doctors, allowing them to work in the UAE on a temporary medical licence.

Here are the details of how you can apply for the service through MOHAP.

The application process

Login to MOHAP: Access the MOHAP website – mohap.gov.ae – or smartphone application ‘MOHAP’, which is available for Apple and Android devices. Log into the app or website using the UAE Pass. Even if you are a visitor, you can create a UAE Pass account and easily access thousands of UAE government services. To know more, click here.

Provide information and documents: The licensed facility based in the UAE where you wish to work must then submit all the necessary information and documents as per the type of licence that you are applying for. They can complete this process online, through their establishment account.

MOHAP review: Once you and the medical facility have submitted the necessary documents, MOHAP will then conduct an initial review. If the application meets the requirements, it will be approved and sent to the facility for online fee payment.

Online payment: Once the payment is made, the application will be automatically transferred to MOHAP for a final review and approval.

Licence issuance: If all the documents are submitted and the requirements met, the licence will be issued.

The whole process takes approximately five working days, according to MOHAP.

Required documents

Job offer

Copy of permanent licence

Plan of the facility approved by MOHAP engineers

Certificate of good conduct (for doctors of Dubai Health Authority)

Certificate of experience

Insurance against medical errors

Facility licence

List of licensed doctors and technicians in the facility

Letter of undertaking from the doctor with the number of licences

Licence of the doctor responsible for following up cases

According to MOHAP, visiting doctors may not work in more than two entities.

Service fees