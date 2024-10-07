Dubai: In the next decade, citizens and residents in Dubai will be able to make learning an integral part of their life, regardless of which stage of life they are in.
The Dubai Education Strategy 2033 is squarely focused on pushing the education sector to the next level and creating an environment of lifelong learning, by supporting students, parents and educators.
Here’s how the strategy is going to support learners through different milestones in life:
1. A learner's passport is issued immediately upon birth – A unique initiative, as part of the strategy will be to issue a learner’s passport to children born in the emirate, enabling parents to be more aware of the choices available to them for their child’s education and proactively focusing on it.
2. High quality early childhood education – Systems and competencies will be put in place for early diagnosis of People of Determination as well as gifted children. The strategy will focus on ensuring the highest quality of education is in place at nurseries as well as at homes, inculcating the Arabic language and Emirati culture in children from a young age.
3. School education – Emiratis will benefit from the best schools and curricula, whereas teachers will be supported by creating an environment of the highest respect. At this stage, students will also receive career guidance which will direct them towards a future that suits their talents, and camps will be set up that enhance life and future skills.
4. University education – International universities will help learners get qualifications for future jobs, vocational institutes will provide alternative career paths that serve the pillars of the economy, research and publications will also contribute to the revival and promotion of innovation.
5. A world leader in education – The strategy aims to make Dubai one of the world's leading training destinations, where lifelong learning is available to all segments of society.
What is the Education Strategy 2033?
The education strategy for the next decade in Dubai focuses on providing affordable education, with investments that cater to all your education needs, allowing students to feel physically, emotionally and psychologically safe. The strategy aims to build innovative curricula that meet learners' needs, with a strong focus on the Arabic language and parents who are engaged in their children's educational journey. In a session with the media on September 27, Aisha Meeran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), highlighted how innovation will be at the heart of the educational process, as per the strategy. For more details, click here.