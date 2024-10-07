Here’s how the strategy is going to support learners through different milestones in life:

1. A learner's passport is issued immediately upon birth – A unique initiative, as part of the strategy will be to issue a learner’s passport to children born in the emirate, enabling parents to be more aware of the choices available to them for their child’s education and proactively focusing on it.

2. High quality early childhood education – Systems and competencies will be put in place for early diagnosis of People of Determination as well as gifted children. The strategy will focus on ensuring the highest quality of education is in place at nurseries as well as at homes, inculcating the Arabic language and Emirati culture in children from a young age.

3. School education – Emiratis will benefit from the best schools and curricula, whereas teachers will be supported by creating an environment of the highest respect. At this stage, students will also receive career guidance which will direct them towards a future that suits their talents, and camps will be set up that enhance life and future skills.

4. University education – International universities will help learners get qualifications for future jobs, vocational institutes will provide alternative career paths that serve the pillars of the economy, research and publications will also contribute to the revival and promotion of innovation.

5. A world leader in education – The strategy aims to make Dubai one of the world's leading training destinations, where lifelong learning is available to all segments of society.

What is the Education Strategy 2033?