Dubai: Calling all UAE tech enthusiasts aged seven to 18! If you are looking to brush up on your skills, with a focus on sustainability, this summer you can join a virtual camp organised by the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

The summer camp is a yearly event organised by TDRA and this year’s focus is on game development and sustainability. Here are all the details you need to know to register.

What is the TDRA Virtual Camp?

On Monday, July 22, TDRA announced that registrations have been opened for the TDRA Virtual Camp. The camp will be held from August 5 to 16 and whether you consider yourself a tech expert or novice, you can join the free camp to upgrade your skills. There are no pre-requisites for enrolment, all you need is a computer or laptop with an internet connection.

During the camp, you will be able to join hour-long live streams every day on YouTube led by qualified instructors. The topics covered will include sustainability in technology, game development, programming basics, teamwork, and problem-solving. During the camp, you will also be assessed based on your final projects.

How can I register?

Visit the website https://academy.dgov.ae/en/Programs/TDRAVirtualCamp and click on register.

Enter the following details:

• Your full name

• Email address

• Nationality

• Date of birth

• Gender

• Parent’s mobile number (required)

• Your mobile number (optional)

• City of residence

• Preferred language (Arabic or English)

Agree to the terms of registration and click on ‘register’. You will then see a message confirming your registration and an email confirmation with your reference ID. The camp’s website link will be shared a few days before the camp starts.