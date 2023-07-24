Dubai: You’ve heard all about Artificial Intelligence (AI) but don’t know how you can use it to your benefit? If so, how about taking a free course on AI, as well as other critical skills that you need as a worker in today’s world?

The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has been running the TDRA Virtual Academy for the past 10 years, offering a free online training platform that provides interactive training courses on business, technology and soft skills.

The academy offers courses on emerging technology, business management, soft skills, product management and more. Some of the topics covered are:

• Transforming tasks with AI

• Cloud computing services

• The fundamentals of Web 3.0

• Analytical Thinking and Innovation

• How to develop a growth mindset

• Recognising emotional triggers

So, the courses help students develop their knowledge of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as well as focus on their personality development.

How old do I have to be to take the course?

According to TDRA, the courses offered by the academy can be of as much benefit to a student as to a fresh graduate, a budding entrepreneur or the head of an organisation. You can also select the level of the course, from beginner and intermediate to advanced, and the length of courses you wish to take. Courses can be anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours in length. The courses may be available either in English or Arabic, and the language of instruction is clearly mentioned with the course description. You can also filter out a language that you do not speak from your personal dashboard, once you have registered with the platform.

Here’s how you can get started on this free online training platform.

How to register with the TDRA Virtual Academy

1. Visit https://academy.tdra.gov.ae/

2. Click on the profile icon on the top right of the screen. You will then be asked to log in using the UAE Pass.

3. Click on the ‘Courses’ button on the home page and you will then be directed to a personal dashboard, where you can select the courses you wish to take. You can also use the filters provided on the left hand menu, to select the language you wish to study in.

4. Click on the course you wish to take. The website will then take you to the course page, where you will be able to watch the online course in full.

5. Once you have completed the course, you can also get a certificate from TDRA for it, which will mention that you have attended the course. However, to get the certificate, you will need to complete a short assessment of how well you have understood the concepts taught.

Simply click on ‘Get certificate’ at the bottom of the page. The website will then take you through the assessment, and also ask for your feedback on the platform.