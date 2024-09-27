Dubai: There is no better way to enjoy the cooler months that are just around the corner than to head out to the beach or to the sea. Fishing holds historical significance in the UAE and even today many people head over to the beach or onto a boat along with their fishing gear. If you, too, would like to enjoy fishing in the UAE, here is all you need to know about getting a fishing licence.

Laws and regulations around fishing

The UAE’s waters and its species are protected by Federal Law No. (23) of the year 1999 concerning the exploitation, protection and development of living aquatic resources. Along with this law, there are several ministerial decrees that have been issued regulating the species of fish that can be caught, and those that are banned, the protected zones and prohibited equipment that are banned from use in the UAE. The law also bans fishing during the fertilisation or reproduction seasons and determines the minimum size of fish that can be caught, to protect the marine eco-system. The ban on fishing is announced each year and the respite allows time for fragile fish stocks to replenish.

Picture used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Stock image

Some of the regulations stated in Federal Law No. (23) Fishing with trawling nets, or by the bottom setting nets, nylon nets or drift (Al Hayyal) regardless of the type, size or length of the nets used thereon is also prohibited.

It is prohibited to capture sea turtles of all species sizes and ages, or collecting their eggs or tampering with their habitat and propagation places in the Fishing Waters. It is also impermissible to catch whales, sea cows (Alatwam) and other sea mammals of all species and sizes or extraction oysters, sponges or coral reefs except for scientific research purposes and after obtaining a written permission from the Competent Authority.

What is the official fishing season of the UAE?

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues an annual calendar, clearly marking the months where fishing is banned based on species. The complete list can be found here.

The annual calendar for fishing regulations Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Image Credit: MOCCAE

Which species are overfished?

When you do go out to fish, it is important to consider whether or not your activity is going to have a damaging effect on the marine ecology.

For example, did you know that in a 2019 statement on sustainable fishing published by the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi (EAD) in partnership with MOCCAE, it was revealed that the UAE’s fisheries resources are severely overexploited with an estimated 90 per cent decline in the adult (reproductive) stock size for the three key species - Hamour (Orange spotted Grouper–Epinephelus coiodes), Shaari (Spangled Emperor – Lethrinus nebulosus) and Farsh (Painted Sweetlips – Diagramma pictum). The international threshold for a fish to be considered overexploited is when it is at 30 per cent of its stock size.

"Yet, in the UAE, best available information infers that the relative adult stock size of these three species are considered to be around 10 per cent of their unexploited state," the statement reads.

Farsh (above), hamour and shaari have been overexploited by an estimated five times the sustainable limit, according to environmental authorities in the UAE.

"For the Hamour (above), which has a life span of over 20 years, they are only growing to a maximum age of eight years," the report found.

Picture used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Shaari was another overexploited fish with stock sizes at 13 per cent of unexploited levels.

In cases where such a species of fish is caught, it is recommended to release it back into the ocean.

Where can I go fishing?

Now that you are familiar with the existing laws around fishing in the UAE, it is important to know where exactly you can go fishing. Whether you are on the shore or out in the sea, there are certain designated zones where fishing is allowed and within those zones, there are certain regulations that need to be abided by.

An easy way to find out about these rules is to follow the 'Hadaq' interactive map, which was created by MOCCAE specifically for guiding fishing enthusiasts and commercial fishermen. When you click on the map, you will be able to zoom into any location within the UAE and you will get details on different aspects like:

whether fishing is permitted or banned in the zone

what the season for fishing is in that zone

technical specifications for permitted tools in that zone.

You can access the map here: https://gis.moccae.gov.ae/arcgis/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=10cb0d88a62f415696436dfbc8473e28

How do I get a licence?

If you do go fishing, you need to make sure you have a valid fishing licence, which you can apply for at the relevant authority in your emirate.

Abu Dhabi

To go fishing in Abu Dhabi waters, citizens, residents and tourists need to apply for a licence through the Tamm website. Tamm is the official platform for all government related services in Abu Dhabi.

These are the two types of recreational fishing licences that can be applied for, which allow you to enjoy surf fishing on the coasts of Abu Dhabi using thread, hooks and spearguns while free diving (Hayari).

1. Weekly recreational fishing licence

Visit https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/life-events/individual/CultureTourism/leisure/RequestforIssuanceofRecreationalWeeklyFishingLicence

Log in using the UAE Pass.

Submit the application and upload your passport copy (required for tourists).

Pay the permit fees.

You will receive the permit electronically on your registered email address.

Cost: Dh30

2. Annual recreational fishing licence

Visit https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/life-events/individual/CultureTourism/leisure/RequestforIssuanceofRecreationalAnnualFishingLicence

Log in using the UAE Pass.

The form will automatically be filled in. Review the details and submit the application.

Pay the permit fees.

You will receive the permit electronically on your registered email address.

Cost: Dh120

Dubai

The Natural Resources Protection section of Dubai Municipality is the competent authority to provide licensing services for fishing within the emirate’s regional water, including a licence for recreational fishing.

Picture used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Stock image

Recreational fishing licence in Dubai - The permit is valid for one year only, and is renewable under the same conditions.

- This permit allows you to fish in Khor Al Mamzar, Al Maktoum Bridge (Bur Dubai side only), Creek Park and Al Garhoud Bridge (Deira side only) of Dubai Creek, and Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, and Al Sufouh beaches.

- Only individuals living in Dubai can obtain a recreational fishing permit, provided that they submit a proof of residency.

- Children under 18 can fish without a permit according to Federal Law No. 23 of 1999 and Ministerial Decree No. 163 of 2021.

- The service is suspended from June to October of every year to keep sustainable consumption of local fish resources.

Places in Dubai where you can go fishing. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

To apply for the licence follow these steps:

Visit hub.dm.gov.ae and log in using your UAE Pass.

Click on 'services' and then 'individual services'. Select the category as 'marine and coastal environment'.

Select 'Permit for Recreational Line and Hook Fishing' and click on 'Apply now'.

While most details on the form will automatically be filled out, double check information like your contact number.

Enter your Ejari number and contract start and end date.

Upload any of the following documents: Accommodation tenancy contract or title deed or DEWA bill

Submit the request

Once you have completed the application, it will be reviewed and the licence issued to you electronically.

Required documents

You would need to provide one of the following documents as a Proof of Residency in the emirate of Dubai:

Tenancy contract

Residential property ownership

DEWA Bill

Cost: The licence is issued free of cost

Processing time: Three working days

Ras Al Khaimah

In Ras Al Khaimah, Environment Protection and Development Authority is the entity competent to issue fishing licences in the regional waters of the emirate. Its duties include regulation of fishing and protection of fish resources in the emirate. Fishing for recreational or commercial purposes is not allowed in Ras Al Khaimah without obtaining a licence from the authority.

Fishing boats registration

Picture used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Stock image

What do I need in a starter fishing kit?

Some basic equipment you need in your fishing kit includes:

A rod

A machine or reel (the device on to which the line is attached)

The line

Different jigs, sinkers, hooks, lures.