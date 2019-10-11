Encircling nets will be allowed between November 1 and April 30

Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has issued a resolution regulating the catching of pelagic fish using encircling nets, to preserve and ensure the sustainability of fish stocks.

Pelagic fish live neither close to the bottom of the sea nor near the shore.

The decree allows fishermen registered with the ministry and running speed boats to use encircling nets that meet its specifications to harvest pelagic fish between November 1 and April 30, 2020.