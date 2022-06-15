Dubai: Are you a university student working part-time? Or an international student living in the UAE? If so, you may have felt the need to have a UAE-based bank account to ensure that you can complete financial transactions conveniently, whether it has to do with receiving your salary or paying your tuition fees.

However, the life of a student also brings with it a tight budget, making it hard for students to apply for regular savings or current accounts, that may have high minimum balance requirements. However, students in the UAE can avail of special types of accounts designed specifically for them. Student accounts often have no minimum balance requirement and are tailored to the needs of young consumers.

Even if you are a fresh graduate who has just joined the workforce, you can open a youth account, as they are designed to help young adults achieve financial independence and develop money management skills.

So, if you want to open a student or youth account with a UAE bank, here is all you need to know.

ADIB Student Savings Account

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank provides a ‘Student Savings Account’ with no minimum balance requirement. To be eligible for this account, the student must be 13 years and above.

Documents required

Passport-sized photograph

Copy of valid passport, along with the legal guardian or custodian’s passport copy, if the student is below 18 years old.

Copy of a valid Emirates ID, along with the legal guardian or custodian’s Emirates ID copy, if the student is below 18 years old.

Copy of a valid School ID or any proof that shows that the applicant is a student.

If the student is below 18, the legal guardian also needs to have a file with the bank (meaning the person has to be a current or former customer of the bank), according to ADIB. You can apply for the account by visiting an ADIB branch, along with the necessary documents.

Emirates NBD Youth package

Emirates NBD offers a ‘Youth package’, which allows an applicant over the age of 18 to open a bank account with no minimum balance requirements. However, the individual needs to be working, with a minimum salary of Dh5,000.

To open a youth account, you need to have the following:

An active UAE mobile number

Emirates ID

Passport

Proof of income along with a minimum salary of Dh5,000

You can apply for the account online, throught the Emirates NBD website or the 'Emirates NBD Mobile' app.

Emirates Islamic Student Bundle Package

Emirates Islamic offers a ‘Student Bundle Package,’ an account with no minimum balance requirement. To apply for the account, you would need to visit an Emirates Islamic branch with the relevant documents. Applicants aged between 18 to 21 years can open the account.

Documents required

Passport copy with residence visa

Emirates ID copy

Student ID copy

Original documents may be required for verification.

ADCB University Student Account

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) offers a university student savings account with no minimum balance required. However, you are required to make an initial opening deposit of Dh1,500. Students must be 18 years and above to be eligible for an account.

Eligibility and Documents

Student must be enrolled on a full-time or part-time basis with a higher education institution and must be a UAE resident.

GCC and UAE Nationals are required to present evidence of enrollment in relevant university or higher education institution showing the first day of university and expected graduation date.

Expatriate students must present a University ID along with residence visa. If the expatriate student’s residence visa is on the employer, then the applicant is required to provide evidence of enrollment in relevant university or higher education. The evidence must include the starting date of the course and the estimated graduation.

University email address. If an university email address is not available, a personal email address will be accepted.

CBD Digi Account

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) offers a CBD Digi account that can be opened through the ‘CBD Mobile’ application. To be eligible for the current account, applicants must be new customers aged 18 years and above. However, to be eligible for receiving a cheque book, applicants must be 21 years and above.

Eligibility and Documents

Valid Emirates ID

According to the CBD website, the CBD Digi account will be activated instantly after a person registers his or her details. There may be certain transaction restrictions put in place until a final approval and the delivery of the debit card.

NBF AJYAL

National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) provides Emirati young adults with a digital account that requires no minimum balance. The account can be opened through the mobile app ‘NBF Instant’. To be eligible for an NBF Ajyal account, applicants must be UAE nationals who are students, graduates or first-time employees aged between 18 to 25 years.

Eligibility and Documents

Emirates ID

To register for the account, you would need to download the ‘NBF Instant’ app, scan your Emirates ID and take a selfie.



After completion of the process, a welcome pack, including the NBF Debit Card, will be delivered to the applicant.

SIB Student Savings Account

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) offers a student savings account with a minimum balance requirement of Dh500 to students aged 18 and older.

Required documents

Valid Emirates ID

Valid Passport along with Visa

Valid Student ID

To apply for the account, applicants are required to visit an SIB branch with the required documents.

SIB Digital Account

Sharjah Islamic Bank also provides applicants who are 18 years or older with a digital account that can be opened with no minimum balance through the ‘SIB Digital’ app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Required documents

Emirates ID

Proof of income

To apply for this account, you are required to download the app and register using your Emirates ID. Once you have registered, you are also required to upload a selfie. The application allows you to opt for a savings or current account.

After registering on the app, the card will be delivered to you via a courrier service. The courrier delivering the card to you will also collect the following documents from you:

- Copy of the Emirates ID

- Passport and visa copy

- Copy of the proof of income.

- Proof of residence (not mandatory).

You would also be required to show the original Emirates ID and passport to the delivery executive for verification purposes.