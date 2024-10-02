1. Abu Dhabi: Set up your business in less than 30 minutes with TAMM

Planning to start a business in Abu Dhabi but unsure which licence you need? The TAMM platform, the official portal for Abu Dhabi government services, allows you to determine the appropriate licence for your business and through the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi (ADDED), you can apply for an Instant Licence, which allows you to get your commercial licence online without setting foot in a service centre. This licence can be applied for in under 30 minutes.

To get started, simply apply for the ‘Issue Economic Licence - Instant Licence’ via the TAMM website or app. Answer a few questions about your type of business, legal form (such as Limited Liability Company - LLC or Sole Proprietorship), and whether you plan on having a physical location. No need to worry about providing a lease contract or a Memorandum of Association (MOA) at this stage – these documents can be submitted within 30 days of the licence issuance.

2. Dubai: Launch your business in just five minutes with Invest in Dubai

If you are looking to start a business in Dubai, the Invest in Dubai platform is your go-to resource. This all-in-one platform allows you to register your business, choose a trade name, select your legal structure, and pay for your licence – all in one process.

Similar to Abu Dhabi, Dubai also offers an Instant Licence option, issued in just five to 10 minutes. This licence eliminates the need for pre-approvals, lease contracts, and even a bank account for the first 12 months. Entrepreneurs can begin operations without a Memorandum of Association for the first year. The licence applies to a wide range of activities and is available for four types of establishments, including Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) and Sole Proprietorships.

While the Instant Licence typically costs around Dh8,000, fees vary depending on the business activity and legal structure and is issued by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

3. DED Café: Business help over a coffee in Dubai

Need expert guidance while sipping a cup of coffee? The DED Café in Dubai offers professional assistance with every step of the business setup process, from obtaining your trade licence to opening a bank account. Here, you can apply for an Instant Licence and complete the entire business registration process in just five minutes.

Once the trade licence is obtained, you receive immediate membership in the Dubai Chamber, a General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFAD) establishment card, and three work licences for workers from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

4. Sharjah: AI-powered business setup in minutes

Sharjah has introduced the world’s first trade licence issued entirely through Artificial Intelligence (AI). This service, launched by the Sharjah Investor Services Centre (Saeed) and Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone, enables entrepreneurs to complete the entire licensing process in under five minutes. Currently available for free zone businesses, the service will soon expand to cover mainland businesses across Sharjah. The AI interface identifies your chosen business activity and recommends the most suitable legal setup structure.

The platform identifies the economic activity and legal setup required, streamlining the licensing process. SPC Free Zone, a subsidiary of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), offers a complete range of government services for investors under one roof.

5. Across the UAE: Set up in any emirate with Bashr

For entrepreneurs looking to establish businesses across the UAE can use the Bashr platform. Offered by the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, this platform allows investors to set up a business in any emirate within 15 minutes, entirely online.