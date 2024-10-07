Dubai – Starting your own business can be hectic, time-consuming and stressful. But what if you could get all the paperwork done over a cup of coffee?

The Dubai Economic Department’s DED Café is a place where you can do exactly that and much more.

The UAE has always been a business hub, welcoming businesses and entrepreneurs from across the world to set up shop in the country.

Tokens are handed out based on the specific services the customers are looking for.

Dubai’s DED Café is one such initiative that makes it easy for residents and citizens to set up their business activities in the comfort of a café.

What is the DED Café?

A team of over 90 people is available to serve the customers and advise them through the processes and transactions.

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in partnership with the High Level Government Transaction Centre, launched DED Café in 2018 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The café is in line with Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to provide an enhanced customer experience to transform service outlets across all government departments in Dubai into customer happiness centres.

The café is an outsourced service centre for DET and offers various DET services, whether you are still planning your startup, finalising the documents or applying for a residency.

A team of around 20 staff members inform visitors of the processes they need to follow for their specific request and help them through the transactions and procedures.

Which services can be availed?

The cafe is often buzzing with business owners and entrepreneurs speaking to advisers on the DED processes and requirements.

New company formation, including Instant licensing service (15-minute licence) and trader licence. E-trader and SME licence Amer lounge - Immigration services (Investor, Golden Visa, Family Visa, Emirates ID and medical fitness test related services) Tasheel - Labour services Services related to Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Trade licence modification Company liquidation Dubai Courts services Business bank account opening Virtual office/co-working space Corporate tax registration Free zone licence Trade mark registration Business stamp All external department approvals related to businesses Applying for the formation of a branch office of a foreign company

Najla Ibrahim Al Shamsi, Founder and Owner of DED Café, said: “The café features the latest technology to provide business licence holders with access to business licensing and registration services as well as the flexibility and convenience of a café environment and assistance from qualified service advisors.

"Business people can have their transactions completed over a cup of coffee or from the comfort of their cars, and also earn loyalty points for the time spent at the café.”

How do I find and contact the café?

The DED café is located in Jumeirah.

It is not difficult to find the café, as it is right opposite the famous Jumeirah mosque and adjacent to the Jumeirah Strip Mall near La Mer beach on Jumeirah Beach Road.

Working hours:

Everyday – 8am to 10pm

Contact details:

Tel: 04 345 0444

Email: business@highlevel.ae