Dubai: Planning to set up a business in Abu Dhabi but don’t know which licence to apply for? You can easily complete this task through the ‘Licence Finder’ on the TAMM app, which is the official platform for Abu Dhabi government. The online tool streamlines the process and identifies the ideal licence for your entrepreneurial dream.
While you could visit a consultancy or a government service centre, you can skip that and find the best licence for your new business in a matter of minutes, on your phone, for free.
How to use Abu Dhabi’s ‘Licence Finder’
The online tool is provided by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) on the TAMM app, which is available for Android, Apple, and Huawei phones. Here’s how to do it:
1. Open the TAMM app, and login with your UAE Pass. Tap on ‘Services’, which is located on the bottom of your mobile screen.
2. Scroll down until you see ‘Explore More’ and swipe to find ‘Licence Finder’. Tap on ‘Know more’.
3. You will then have to answer a list of questions related to your new business:
• What kind of business do you want to set up? You will get different options like agriculture, oil and gas, professional, contracting and services. When you select the industry, you will then have to choose the sub-category (for example: services industry, cargo services).
• Are you setting up a new business or expanding an existing business? You will be faced with two options – ‘I want to open a new business’ or ‘I want to open a branch of an existing business’. Tap ‘Next’ to continue.
• Will the business have one or more owners? The number of owners determines the legal form a business can have. Once you select an option, you will then have to enter if the owner/owners are UAE nationals, expatriates, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens or foreigners.
• Select the business legal form – based on your previous answers, the legal forms that are most applicable to your business and case will be listed in the options. You will have the following options – establishment, Limited Liability Company (LLC), Professional Company, Professional Establishment, and Sole Proprietorship LLC.
• What commercial business activity do you want to engage in? Select the commercial business activities you want to do from the drop-down list (for example: cargo packaging services).
• Are you planning to have a physical location for your business? Select one of the two options ‘Yes, I am planning to have one’ or ‘No, I don’t need it for now’. Tap ‘Next’.
4. Once you have answered everything in the questionnaire, you will then be presented with the business licence that suits your company best.
Exploring your license options
The ‘Licence Finder’ offers a variety of licences to cater to your specific needs:
• Instant licence - register a business and obtain a Trade Licence in a single step.
• Technology licence - register a technology business and obtain a licence for technology related activities.
• Mobdea licence - register a business and obtain a licence to operate from home (for Emirati women only).
• Tajer Abu Dhabi licence - obtain a trade licence to carry out selective business activities.
• Branch licence - open a branch location in Abu Dhabi for an existing company.
• Freelance licence - register a business and obtain a Trade Licence in a single step.
• Virtual licence - register a business and obtain a Trade Licence in a single step.
• Dual licence - extend a freezone business to UAE mainland while operating from a freezone office.
• Foreign branch licence - open a branch located in Abu Dhabi for a foreign existing company.
Getting the right legal form
On the ‘Licence Finder’ tool, you can compare the types of legal forms for your business to make an informed decision. There are six different legal forms for businesses in Abu Dhabi. The ones applicable to your business change depending on the licence type and the nationalities of the stakeholder. Once you fill in the details listed above, you will be told of the options for which legal form your company can be established under.
• Sole Proprietorship L.L.C. - allows a single member to own 100 percent of the business, and it is registered as a separate entity from its owner.
• Limited Liability Company (LLC) – a facility established by a contract between 2 and up to 50 people.
• Professional Establishment - this is a facility owned by one person only, licenced to practise select economic activities.
• Establishment - this is a facility owned by one person only, licensed to practice select economic activities.