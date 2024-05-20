1. Open the TAMM app, and login with your UAE Pass. Tap on ‘Services’, which is located on the bottom of your mobile screen.

2. Scroll down until you see ‘Explore More’ and swipe to find ‘Licence Finder’. Tap on ‘Know more’.

3. You will then have to answer a list of questions related to your new business:

• What kind of business do you want to set up? You will get different options like agriculture, oil and gas, professional, contracting and services. When you select the industry, you will then have to choose the sub-category (for example: services industry, cargo services).

• Are you setting up a new business or expanding an existing business? You will be faced with two options – ‘I want to open a new business’ or ‘I want to open a branch of an existing business’. Tap ‘Next’ to continue.

• Will the business have one or more owners? The number of owners determines the legal form a business can have. Once you select an option, you will then have to enter if the owner/owners are UAE nationals, expatriates, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens or foreigners.

• Select the business legal form – based on your previous answers, the legal forms that are most applicable to your business and case will be listed in the options. You will have the following options – establishment, Limited Liability Company (LLC), Professional Company, Professional Establishment, and Sole Proprietorship LLC.

• What commercial business activity do you want to engage in? Select the commercial business activities you want to do from the drop-down list (for example: cargo packaging services).

• Are you planning to have a physical location for your business? Select one of the two options ‘Yes, I am planning to have one’ or ‘No, I don’t need it for now’. Tap ‘Next’.

4. Once you have answered everything in the questionnaire, you will then be presented with the business licence that suits your company best.