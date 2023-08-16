Dubai: If you are a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) residing in the UAE and are planning to study in India for your higher education, you may need to apply for an NRI Certificate.

The certificate is issued to Indian passport holders for educational purposes and is required for college admissions in India, if you are applying through the ‘NRI quota’.

Here is all you need to know.

What is an NRI certificate?

For admissions at Indian universities, you must provide the NRI certificate to fulfill one of the requirements of NRI quota at some colleges and higher education institutions in the country.

According to BLS International Services UAE, which is the Consulate General of India’s (CGI) official outsourcing service provider, the NRI certificate is only granted to NRIs who have not:



- stayed outside the UAE for more than six months in a year, and …

- acquired the citizenship of any other country.

How do I apply for the NRI certificate in UAE?

Step 1: Visit a BLS centre and ask for the EAP II form

To apply for the certificate, you must visit any of the BLS service centres, the locations for which are provided below. Once you are at the centre, ask for the EAP II form (Application Form For Miscellaneous Services On Indian Passport), which is free of charge.

Step 2: Provide the required documents

Next, provide the required documents, along with the form:

• Two recent passport-sized photos with a white background.

• Original passport, valid for at least six months.

• For minors (under the age of 18 years) - parents' passport copies.

• Any form of identification to prove your residency in the UAE – valid Emirates ID, or UAE driving licence.

• A declaration stating that the applicant has not stayed in India for more than 182 days during the previous fiscal year, which is from April 1 to March 31, 2023.

The applicant must be present to establish the physical identity, which means that you need to be present at the centre at the time of application.

It is important to note that the applicant’s residency visa must be valid for more than two years.

If you are an Abu Dhabi resident, you will also need to apply for a a sworn affidavit issued by IVS Global, which provides attestation and consular services in UAE for the Indian Embassy, signed by the applicant in the presence of a Consular Officer. The affidavit will be applied for by your sponsor (parent) stating that you are under their sponsorship as an Abu Dhabi resident.

Step 3: Pay the fees

Dh95 – service fee.

Dh9 – Service charge from BLS

Courier fee (optional)

Dh490 – if you used the premium BLS lounges.

Dh250 – if you applied through a standard BLS centre.

Processing time

According to BLS, the certificate will be issued in five working days. However, it is important to note that the processing time is up to the discretion of the Consulate of India (CGI) in Dubai. You will be notified by SMS when the process is complete.

During this time, your passport will be retained by the centre. Your passport will be returned to you at the time the NRI certificate is issued. You can collect the certificate and your passport from the BLS centre or have it delivered to your home, which you will need to pay for separately.

BLS Centres in the UAE

Abu Dhabi

1. Shams Boutik Mall, Level 1, Shop No 32, Al Rayfah Street, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

Timings - 9am to 6pm

Lunch break – 12pm to 1pm

2. Cubes Park Block – 4, Entrance - D, Mezzanine Floor (M-10), Mussaffah Industrial Area (M 25), Mussaffah, Abu Dhabi

Timings: 7am to 4pm

Lunch break: 12pm to 1pm

Dubai

1. Shop No# 13, Ground Floor, Zeenah Building، Opposite to Deira City Center P3 Parking.

Timings – 8am to 5pm

Lunch break – 12 to 1pm.

2. Unit no 118 -119, Mezzanine floor Al Khaleej Center, Opposite Al Ain Center, Mankhool Road, Bur Dubai.

Timings – 9am to 6pm

Lunch break: 1pm – 2pm

Sharjah

Office No.11, Mezzanine Floor, Abdul Aziz Majid Building - King Faisal St – Sharjah.

Timings – 8am to 5pm

Lunch break – 12pm to 1pm.

Umm Al Quwain

Shop No: 14, Al Abdul Lathif Al Zarooni Building (Same building of DIB Bank) King Faizal Road, Umm Al Quwain

Timings – 8am to 5pm

Lunch break – 12pm to 1pm.

Ras Al Khaimah

Behind Specialist Medical Centre, IT Computer Cross, Near Sengar Building material Trading, Dahan Road, Ras Al Khaimah.

Timings – 8am to 5pm

Lunch break – 12pm to 1pm.

BLS premium lounges in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

If you want to apply for the service through the BLS premium lounge, you will first have to book an appointment online through – www.blsindiavisa-uae.com

Dubai

- 507, Habib Bank AG Zurich Al Jawarah Building, Bank Street, Bur Dubai, Next to ADCB Bank.

Timings: 9am to 6pm

Lunch break – 1pm to 2pm