Dubai: With October 1 just around the corner, UAE residents can expect several important updates, including new regulations, health initiatives and options for outdoor activities. Here’s a roundup of all the different announcements that have been made:

1. New AI-powered traffic system in Ajman

Drivers in Ajman will now be caught on camera when using their phones or not wearing their seatbelts, as Ajman Police has introduced a new AI-powered traffic monitoring system, which will come into effect from October 1. The cameras, which are installed on smart gates set up in different parts of the emirate, are designed to detect phone use and seatbelt violations. The system uses artificial intelligence to monitor traffic violations and improve police response to emergencies.

2. Visa-free entry to Sri Lanka for these nationalities

Tea plantation near Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka Image Credit: Supplied

Sri Lanka is set to grant visa-free entry to citizens of 35 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India, according to Harin Fernando, an advisor to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Tourism. The initiative is aimed at boosting tourism and will also include citizens of countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Eligible travellers from these countries can enter Sri Lanka without the need for prior visa approval or procedures from October 1.

3. Tighter crypto marketing rules

The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) is the sole authority regulating virtual assets across Dubai's free zones and mainland. Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies, there is another new rule that will help you make more informed decisions related to your investments. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has introduced new rules governing how virtual asset service providers (VASPs) can market their services, which will come into effect from October 1. The updated regulations provide clear instructions on how to ensure compliance when promoting virtual assets in Dubai, with a strong emphasis on protecting consumers by ensuring marketing materials are accurate, free from misleading information, and transparent in their disclosures.

4. Free breast cancer screenings

Pink Caravan's Mobile Clinics travel across the UAE providing onsite awareness and screening for breast cancer increasing the chances of early detection and survival. Image Credit: Supplied

During the Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Pink October), the Pink Caravan (PC), an initiative by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), will be offering free breast cancer screenings and awareness sessions across the UAE. The campaign aims to highlight the importance of early detection and support the fight against breast cancer.

The Pink Caravan’s mobile clinics will provide free mammograms at various locations and businesses can also request a mobile clinic to offer free mammograms to up to 20 female employees aged 40 and above, and clinical exams for up to 60 female employees aged 20 and above. In addition, seminars will focus on raising awareness of the importance of regular self-examinations, as early detection is key to successful treatment and recovery.

5. Dubai Safari Park reopens

Dubai Safari Park is home to 3,000 animals and spans 119 hectares. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

From Tuesday, October 1, Dubai Safari Park will also start welcoming visitors once for its sixth season, following a series of upgrades carried out during the summer off-season. As part of its ongoing endangered species breeding programme, the park recently celebrated the birth of three rare animals — a white rhino and twin moon bears.