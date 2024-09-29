From primates to the largest land mammals, Dubai Safari Park will soon open to public and on Sunday, September 29, it gave the media an exclusive look into what to expect.

The park opens for its sixth season on Tuesday, October 1, and has a long lineup of animal encounters that Nature lovers can enjoy, from feeding lemurs and baby rhinos to workshops young, aspiring wildlife rangers.

Here is what you can expect.

What's new at Dubai Safari Park?

On September 25, the park announced the arrival of three newborns — a white rhino and twin moon bears, following the park’s endangered species breeding programme.

Moon bears are classified as vulnerable and white rhinos are listed as near threatened by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List, and the park is going to get visitors involved by giving them a chance to name the three new arrivals.

At a lemur feeding during the special event on Sunday, families got a chance to interact with these primates, that are native to Madagascar, and learn about their gentle, fun side. Rangers across the park make sure that visitors learn about the need to respect animals and their space and guide them on the best way to interact.

The park’s six zones cover wildlife from the Arabian peninsula, Asia and Africa, along with the chance for children to interact with farm animals and families to enjoy their time in the sun at a dedicated open park.

Visitors at the pre-launch event at Dubai Safari Park on September 29. The park will open to public on October 1, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani The park has six zones. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani Visitors at the pre-launch event at Dubai Safari Park on September 29. The park will open to public on October 1, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani Dubai Safari Park is home to around 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals – including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani The African elephant is the hero animal of the African Village, has animals of all sizes from the continent, from the largest land mammal all the way down to a meerkat. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani Image Credit: Virendra Saklani Lemurs, that are native to Madagascar, are also a big attraction, with feeding sessions also available to visitors. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani Visitors at the pre-launch event at Dubai Safari Park on September 29. The park will open to public on October 1, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani Visitors at the pre-launch event at Dubai Safari Park on September 29. The park will open to public on October 1, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani Visitors at the pre-launch event at Dubai Safari Park on September 29. The park will open to public on October 1, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani View gallery as list

The different enclosures at Dubai Safari Park are:

Arabian Desert Safari

Arabian Desert Safari is a drive-through attraction, which will give you a glimpse into the historic nomadic desert of the Arabian Peninsula. Here you can expect to see the Arabian Wolf, the Arabia Oryx, and the Sand Gazelle.

Asian Village

The Asian Village will take you through the diverse wildlife of Asia, from forests to pristine ponds. Here you can expect to see the Moon Bear, the Gibbon, as well as Mandarin ducks.

Explorer Village

The Safari Village drive through is the main attraction of the Dubai Safari, where you will be taken on a bus to spot animals from Asia and Africa, including cheetahs, hippos, giraffes, impalas, and zebras.

African Village

With the African Elephant being the ‘hero animal’ of this pavilion, visitors can expect to see magnificent creatures from the African continent, including white lions, gorillas, and hyenas.

Kids Farm

The kids farm, as the name suggests, is a great experience for children, allowing them to interact with farm animals, including sheep, donkeys, ponies, goats, ducks, and birds.

Al Wadi

Al Wadi, which is Arabic for ‘the valley’, allows visitors to relax and have a picnic, with options to eat either at restaurants or to grab a snack from outlets.

Spanning over 119-hectares – or around 166 football fields – the park also provides the option to buy tickets with a train pass. which takes visitors from one enclosure to another.

What is the cost of Dubai Safari Park tickets?

There are various packages offered by Dubai Safari Park, based on what the visitors would like to do. Prices are not inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT) of five per cent:

Safari Park Pass

Adult - Dh50

Child - Dh20 (Age group 3 to 12 years)

It gives you access to all offers a walking tour through Al Wadi to African, Asian and Explorer villages, in addition to live shows, children’s farm and 15 minutes’ shuttle tour at the Arabian Desert zone.

Safari Park Pass with train

This ticket gives you unlimited access to a shuttle train through all the six

Adult - Dh75

Children - Dh45

Explorer Safari tour add-on:

You can also add on an Explorer Safari experience, which gives you a 35-45 minute ride on a Safari bus through the Explorer Village:

Add-on price: Dh50

Apart from these tickets, you can also purchase animal feeding experiences, which range from Dh20 to Dh50 or group packages for safaris, behind the scenes access or wildlife photography.

How can I reach Dubai Safari Park?